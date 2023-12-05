Jacobite travel at Scotland’s Glenfinnan Viaduct is under threat next year.

The ‘Hogwarts Express’ train, one of the most iconic rail experiences in Britain, is facing trouble.

The traditional train that takes Harry Potter and company to school is known as the Jacobite Steam Train. And, in the Mughal world, West Coast Railway (WCR) operators have to follow some strict safety regulations.

The WCR’s old Jacobite locomotive violates Office of Rail and Road (ORR) door-locking regulations. The British Rail System regulator says central locking systems must be fitted to train doors – with the company complaining the upgrade would be too expensive.

This could mean Jacobite tours on the stunning Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland are unavailable from March next year.

Timeline of Jacobite legal troubles

This has been an ongoing saga. ORR previously granted two 10-year exemptions to vehicle door locking rules, which expired in March 2023.

Following an inspection in July, the regulator found that a problem with the secondary door lock was putting passengers at “risk of serious personal injury”. It also said managers were not stopping people from leaning on doors or hanging out of open windows train Was going on.

but orr allowed Jacobean Temporary discount in August. That reprieve expired on November 30, and the operator has been granted another extension until early next year.

The outcome of a judicial review of the locking system requirement is expected in January, the BBC reports. And the WCR is allowed to stay away until the verdict is delivered or till February 29, 2024 – whichever comes first.

railway The company’s commercial manager James Shuttleworth welcomed the further exemption certificate. “However,” he said, “this remains an uncertain situation, as our long experience and the value we bring to local and national communities hang in the balance of the court’s decision.”

“We will continue to insist on the continuity of the UK Railway Heritage For future generations on the main line railway,” he told the national broadcaster.

WCR had previously said that the new door locking system would cost more than €8 million, wiping out ten years of profits.

Can you still buy Hogwarts Express train tickets?

21 archways, with stunning views of Loch Shiel Glenfinnan Viaduct Inverness-shire is undoubtedly the most iconic part of the West Highland Line.

But the Jacobite’s 84-mile (135 km) journey from Fort William to Mallaig also takes in many other impressive sites – from Britain’s highest point Mountain (Ben Nevis) to its deepest freshwater lake (Loch Morar).

About 750 people travel to the end of the line daily in peak season. While many others prefer to live in train spotter Mode, traveling to the area to see it pass through steam.

Despite its uncertain future, tickets are on sale for the train’s 2024 season, which is scheduled to begin on March 24.

A standard adult day return costs £65 (€76), while the more expensive compartment option costs £398 (€464).

