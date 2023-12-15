Harry Domash, Online Investing

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, William Geyer Jr., left, and David O’Day work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. No matter which direction the stock market will go in 2019, and Wall Street has enough arguments for either direction, it’s expected to be another heartbreaking ride. (AP Photo/Mark Lenihan, File)

On Wednesday, the Fed strongly signaled that it has raised interest rates and may even cut rates three times next year.

This was good news for the stock market and this news will probably keep share prices higher for some time.

While the overall market should perform well, stocks with strong earnings growth prospects will likely outperform the overall market. On that basis, today I am going to describe a screen for finding such stocks.

While you can use almost any stock screener to find them, as is always the case, I will use the free and user-friendly Finviz stock screening program (finviz.com) to describe my ideas. here are the details.

Start by selecting “Screener” from the top menu on the Finviz home page (finviz.com) and then click “All” to view the available screening filters.

Define candidate universe

Because the US economy is still the strongest in the world, start by using the “Country” filter and specifying “USA” to limit your list to US-based stocks.

“Market capitalization” is the way most investors define the size of a company. It turns out that “micro-caps,” the smallest company size category (under $300 million), is also the riskiest. So, using the “Market Cap” filter, specify “+small” to limit your list to small-cap and large categories, including mid-cap ($2 million to $10 billion), large cap ($10 billion to $200 billion), and include. Mega Caps (over $200 billion).

Isolate the fastest earning producers

Although many other variables can affect stock prices, stock prices track annual earnings (EPS) more closely than any other factor. So priority number one is to limit your list to stocks that are likely to grow earnings the fastest. Stock analysts spend their days analyzing the earnings growth prospects of the companies they follow. Although analysts are often wrong, they are our only practical resource for this information.

So, narrow down your list to the best prospects in earnings with “EPS growth this year and EPS growth next year greater than 20% and EPS growth (average) greater than 15% for the next five years.” Specify “More”. Development category.

strong fundamentals

I’ve found that fundamentally strong stocks, i.e. profitable companies with low debt, generally outperform stocks that lag in those categories.

“Return on equity” compares net income to the total amount invested by shareholders, which is “shareholders’ equity”. Select “More than +15%” to narrow your list to the most profitable stocks.

“Debt/Equity” compares liabilities to shareholders’ equity (net worth). Select “Less than 0.4” to limit your list to stocks with relatively low debt.

screen result

Seven stocks appeared on my screen:

• AEHR Test Systems (ticker: AEHR): Makes semiconductor test systems. Five-year EPS growth (EPS GROW), 20%, debt/equity (D/E) 0.1. Return on Equity (ROE) 28%.

• DLocal (DLO): Provides payment processing systems to merchants operating in emerging markets. EPS Grow 33%, D/E 0.0, ROE 35%.

• Gentex (GNTX): Produces products used by automobile manufacturers. EPS Grow 23%, D/E 0.0, ROE 18%.

• Meta Platform (META): Facebook is its main property. EPS Grow 32%, D/E 0.3, ROE 22%.

• Progressive (PGR): Personal and commercial insurance services. EPS Grow 26%, D/E 0.4, ROE 17%.

• ServiceNow (Now): Provides information technology to large companies. EPS Grow 27%, D/E 0.3, ROE 27%.

• Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS): Produces electrical products used in electric vehicle charging stations, solar power products, wireless monitoring systems, etc. EPS Grow 37%, D/E 0.4, ROE 49%.

These are my thoughts, but do your due diligence. The more you know about your stock, the better your results will be.

Harry Domash of Aptos publishes the websites Winning Investing and Dividend Detective. Contact him at www.winninginvesting.com or Santa Cruz Sentinel, 318 Encinal St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060. To see past Domash columns, visit Santacruzsentinel.com/topic/Harry_Domash.

Source: www.santacruzsentinel.com