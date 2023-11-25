Harry Crosby reveals plans to turn Vicar Street into three music venues

The entrepreneur who brought us the Point and Bord Guess Theater has big plans for Dublin’s Vicar Street venue

And now Harry Crosby says he’s determined to achieve one more landmark project before he dies.

Colorful entrepreneur Crosby, who also brought to life the Bord Gás Energy Theater – formerly known as the Grand Canal Theater – is on a mission to transform his prized Vicar Street space into three distinct music venues.

Harry recently revealed how it will include a new 2,000-capacity Big Vic concert venue in addition to the existing 1,200-capacity Vicar Street.

Harry’s plans for the Vicar Street area in Dublin

Another building on the site at Liberties is earmarked for a 250-capacity venue for smaller events.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World at his quaint seaside home on the Grand Canal Dock, the 77-year-old looked like an excited child at Christmas this week as he talked enthusiastically about the project.

“This will be the last job of my life,” Harry says, showing me the plans.

“I have gathered a team of people with high expert knowledge around me for such a project, and I would like to do it before I panic.

“It’s really important that I get it made.

“It’s not about money. “This is about me giving back to the city of Dublin and I’m hoping the powers that be there will give me the green light to do that.”

Crosby says the Wicker Street venue, favored for years by artists from Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Paul Simon to Ed Sheeran and Adele, has become a victim of its own success.

“It has been so successful that in recent times it has become clear that it is too small,” says Harry, who deserves the Freedom of the City award.

“I’m very fortunate to have a lifelong relationship with Peter Aiken (the promoter who runs the show at Vicar Street).

Harry’s plans for the Vicar Street area in Dublin

“He is one of the few promoters who is decent, honest and straightforward and we have worked together for many years.

“That’s one of the reasons why Vicar Street is so successful.

“Dublin really needs a 2,000-seat venue.

“The seat of 2,000 people is the best fit in the whole world, the reason is that the Greeks, who invented the theatre, found that 2,000 people are the closest you can see human features and you can hear the human voice .

“That’s why Bord Gas has 2,000 seats. But a music venue and a theater are two completely different things.

Crosby is currently in discussions with representatives of the Catholic Church, who own part of the area where he intends to build a new square with access to the venue.

“In the corner next to the church we want to renovate an old building that used to be the Akal School and make it a 250-seat venue.

“We intend to make it available a few times a year for local community activities run through the council and for youth bands to come and experiment.

“We had a very successful meeting with the local councilors and if any other councilor or any group of people or any group of residents would like to meet me I will give a special presentation for them in Vicar Street any day at their request.

Vicar Street is a popular place

“Dublin City Council have said they will support it,” he said.

“I still have to go through the process to get the plan, but the council have said they believe in the plan and want it to happen.

“These three will be run by me and Peter Aiken and will bring a completely different and unique arts quarter to the city, with a whole new range of acts opening up a huge choice for the Irish public.

“We can do it now and need to do it,” Harry said.

Source: www.sundayworld.com