Harnessing Israel’s entrepreneurial and innovative strengths to overcome the crisis

BESA Center Perspective Paper No. 2,241, December 3, 2023

executive Summary: Innovation and entrepreneurship are the cornerstone of contemporary economics. Recent history has shown that they are one of the most effective tools in overcoming disasters and crises. Japan after World War II, New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and the COVID-19 pandemic all demonstrated how entrepreneurship and innovation aid recovery and growth and strengthen communities and economies after disasters. The State of Israel has experienced one of the most devastating disasters in its brief existence, a brutal terrorist attack on its southern territory that occurred on October 7, 2023. To support the nation’s healing process and revive the region’s economy and shattered communities, the Israeli government must enlist its remarkable power of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Much evidence clearly shows that crises and catastrophic events, and the periods of uncertainty that often follow, are the most opportune times to abandon the “business as usual” approach that has lost its grip on turbulent reality and instead focus on innovation and Chose entrepreneurship. As a lever for renewal and development. Recent crises such as global pandemics, financial crises and wars show that the most effective way to successfully navigate crisis situations is through entrepreneurial thinking, which encourages creative solutions, development of new products and establishment of innovative processes.

What is entrepreneurship or entrepreneurial thinking? Some define it as the ability to identify or create high-potential opportunities to increase existing value through smart use of resources. Others call it a constant search for opportunities that requires resources that are not readily available. Regardless of how it is defined, entrepreneurship is clearly the driving force behind the tremendous growth of the economy and technology in recent decades.

In the rapidly changing landscape of the 21st century, economic growth and prosperity is driven by the ability to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. In the contemporary business world, innovation serves as a means of creating value. Over the past decades, entrepreneurial start-ups have emerged as key drivers of global markets.

A defining characteristic of these start-ups is their remarkable ability to grow rapidly and drive disruptive innovation. A brief look at global statistics in the field of start-ups reveals that there are currently around 150 million startups worldwide, with around 50 million more being added every year. This averages out to around 137,000 new startups being founded every day. While only 10% survive, the numbers speak for themselves.

In rare cases, a brilliant idea is enough to start a process that will turn it into a real solution to a serious problem. But without courage, perseverance, determination, and true belief in the goal, even the best ideas are unlikely to develop into successful products or processes. These characteristics are not only the most important characteristics of a successful entrepreneur, but are also essential to overcome crises and emerge stronger. The strong relationship between crisis management and entrepreneurship has been proven throughout history, especially in recent decades.

Examples such as Japan and Tokyo’s recovery from the devastation of World War II highlight the role of entrepreneurs in the revival process. Visionaries such as Konosuke Matsushita, founder of Panasonic; And Soichiro Honda, Honda’s founder, represents the entrepreneurial spirit that drove the recovery. The emphasis on innovative production methods, the commitment to quality, and the revolutionary approach to mobility and transportation contributed significantly to the revival of Tokyo’s industrial base and laid the foundation for Japan’s post-war economic revival, demonstrating how entrepreneurship drove recovery and transformation. Can act as a powerful force for. ,

Another example is the recovery of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which turned large parts of the city into islands of devastation. Economic and social entrepreneurs were the driving force behind the city’s improvement, rebuilding social and community infrastructure. Social initiatives such as the Make It Right Foundation sought not only to provide housing options, but also to create sustainable solutions focusing on addressing systemic issues and community recovery. Initiatives that included unique business models such as community land trusts and public-private partnerships highlighted the role of entrepreneurship not only in rebuilding buildings but also in rebuilding the community. The establishment of the Idea Village Accelerator, which supported local entrepreneurs, also contributed to the city’s recovery by promoting economic resilience and building a sense of community capacity in the rebuilding process.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic presented new challenges to the world, requiring revolutionary initiatives and rapid response to the new situation. Many entrepreneurs from around the world, including Israel, came together to tackle these challenges. Many companies redirected their planning and production capabilities to meet the increasing demand for personal protective equipment. Many tech start-ups emerged and provided innovative solutions for remote work and online education. The pandemic emphasized the need for agility, adaptability, problem-solving skills and the ability to innovate. Many governments recognized the potential of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and implemented measures such as grants, loans and fast-track regulatory processes for rapid development and distribution of tests and vaccines to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in various sectors. These efforts demonstrated how entrepreneurial initiatives serve as an important catalyst for recovery and resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges.

These examples show the important role of entrepreneurship in crisis management and prevention of disasters. Beyond rebuilding the physical elements, business and social entrepreneurship make important contributions to the recovery of social and community infrastructure. The main takeaway from these cases is that nurturing an environment that encourages and supports entrepreneurship is vital to building sustainable and resilient communities capable of adapting, recovering and thriving after disasters.

On October 7, 2023, a terrible disaster occurred in Israel. Deadly attacks on southern communities by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas have devastated the region and scattered communities across the country. In response, the Israeli government announced the establishment of a “Resurrection Administration” that would focus on the recovery of the area. The administration will operate for a period of five years and report directly to the Prime Minister’s Office. The initial budget allocated for it is one billion shekels. It aims to restore residents to their homes and strengthen the social and economic infrastructure of the area.

The decision to set up an administration is undoubtedly a big step in the right direction towards revitalization. A statement from Brig. General (ret.) Moshe Edri, who heads the administration, clarified that their mission will not end with the rehabilitation of all infrastructure and the return of residents to their homes, but will also include strengthening and developing the local economy, creating a new economy. Making will also be included. job opportunities, and expanding growth into new dimensions.

To achieve this complex vision, the healing power of entrepreneurship and innovation must be enlisted. The administration should turn to entrepreneurship and innovation as the primary tools that will enable rapid healing of the sector. This should be done by putting in place mechanisms that will encourage entrepreneurs and capital owners to invest their time and money in not only revitalizing but also further developing the region’s infrastructure, economy and local communities. This will support the reconstruction process and attract visionary and skilled workers to the area who can help transform the local economy, currently based primarily on agriculture, into an emerging hub of high-tech and innovation.

The State of Israel is unique in that it has maintained economic growth despite being embroiled in prolonged military conflict since its founding. Over the years, Israel’s development strategy was and still is directly linked to the level of investment in innovation and entrepreneurship. In the 2018/19 Global Competitiveness Report, which ranked 141 countries, Israel was ranked first in entrepreneurial culture. Israel’s risk capital raising rate per capita is among the highest in the world and is often referred to as the “Start-up Nation”. Israeli innovation and entrepreneurship is capable of meeting the challenge posed by the October 7 disaster, but words alone will not suffice. The Israeli government must put its money where its mouth is and actively move toward turning the vision into reality.

Nir Reuven is a researcher at the BESA Centre, an engineer and a former officer in the Merkava development program (the main Israeli battle tank). He has held several management positions in the Israeli high-tech industry and is an expert in technology. Currently he is the co-manager of the Sapir College Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. He is working on his PhD. and lectures at Bar-Ilan University.

Source: besacenter.org