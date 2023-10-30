Hargreaves Lansdown warns co-founder against public attacks

Firm reveals it has ‘shared protocols’ with co-founder Peter Hargreaves

The 77-year-old is still the largest shareholder with less than 20 percent stake

Hargreaves Lansdown has sent its billionaire co-founder a warning to stop publicly criticizing the company.

In its latest annual report released last week, the firm revealed it has ‘shared protocols’ with co-founder Peter Hargreaves to ‘ensure a common understanding of how negotiations will take place.’

The ‘sharing protocol’ reminded Hargreaves of a shareholder agreement that prohibits him from saying anything publicly about the company.

Co-founder Peter Hargreaves (pictured), 77, is still the largest shareholder in Hargreaves Lansdowne with just under 20 per cent.

The warning comes after months of attacks from Hargreaves, one of which was aimed at chairman Dina Oppenheimer, whom he has accused of overseeing a ‘satabolic’ performance at the business.

Hargreaves also launched a scathing attack on the group’s high costs and strategy under outgoing boss Chris Hill earlier this year.

In an interview with the Financial Times in early 2023, he said: ‘The board became involved in completely unnecessary irrelevant programs, which has distracted the firm from its core purpose. It’s no surprise that stocks have fallen.

In the 1980s, Hargreaves joined with business partner Stephen Lansdowne to form one of Britain’s largest investment firms.

Last month, the company reported a 50 percent rise in its profits this year as rising interest rates drove customers to its savings offering.

The group said its pre-tax profit rose 50 per cent to £402.7 million, while revenue rose 26 per cent to £735.1 million in the 12 months to June 30.

Hargreaves Lansdown said annual revenue growth reflected improving net interest margins as interest rates rose and more customers kept cash in both their investment and savings accounts.

Shares in Hargreaves Lansdowne rose 0.11 per cent to 705.80p in afternoon trading on Monday.

Hargreaves Lansdown has avoided responding directly to the criticisms of its co-founder.

It is now the UK’s largest self-directed investment platform, managing approximately £135 billion of assets for more than 1.8 million clients. Hargreaves stepped down as chief executive in 2010 and then left its board entirely in 2015.

The relationship between the tycoon and the company is now governed by a shareholders’ agreement, which is not a public document and was drawn up in 2020. Under that agreement,

Hargreaves appointed 69-year-old Adrian Collins as his representative on the board. According to the annual report, in February the company shared protocols for negotiations with Peter Hargreaves and his shareholder representative to codify each party’s relevant obligations under the shareholder agreement, relevant law and. [UK Corporate Governance] Code to ensure a common understanding of how the interaction will take place.

A spokesperson for the wealth manager said it made the disclosure in its reporting in the interests of transparency and to demonstrate that ‘our relationship with Peter and his board representative is conducted appropriately.’

Hargreaves did not comment. Former chief executive Chris Hill begins to grow the business beyond its core DIY investment platform

Despite criticisms of Ogle taking over and its co-founder, the company has said it will continue the strategy laid out by Hill.

Hargreaves had opposed Oppenheimer’s re-election to the board at the wealth manager’s annual general meeting last year, although he still received the support of 66.5 percent of shareholders who voted.

Nevertheless, the group is preparing for his departure and confirmed in July that it had ‘launched an exercise to determine the characteristics of any successor presidential candidates.’

Oppenheimer has led the Hargreaves Lansdowne board since 2018.

