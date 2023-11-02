Hardship may soon become grounds for student loan forgiveness: Key details

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 02: US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House , [+] November 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden has directed the Education Department to create a new student loan forgiveness plan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) getty images

The Biden administration is working on a new student loan forgiveness plan. And borrowers who face significant hardships could potentially be eligible for relief.

The new program, designed to replace Joe Biden’s first mass student debt relief initiative, which was struck down by the Supreme Court, is currently being developed by the Department of Education. Earlier this week, the department released draft rules identifying four categories of borrowers who may qualify for student loan forgiveness under the new plan. This may include borrowers who owe more than the amount originally borrowed, those who attended predatory schools, borrowers who took out student loans more than 25 years ago, and those who are eligible for existing loan forgiveness programs. Qualify for and have not applied.

But the department also indicated it is considering student loan forgiveness for a fifth category of borrowers — those “facing hardship that is not otherwise addressed by the existing student loan system.” Officials have not released draft rules for this component of the new student loan forgiveness plan because they are still trying to determine who may be eligible, and how to determine eligibility. Still, the Biden administration has provided some important initial details about how “hardship” might be defined under the program.

Student Loan Forgiveness for Borrowers Experiencing Hardship

In a memo released ahead of a rulemaking hearing based on next week’s scheduled talks on the new student loan forgiveness plan, the Education Department provided a preview of how officials might consider hardship in the context of the new student loan forgiveness program. The rule-making committee trying to reach consensus on the rules governing the new initiative outlined several categories that could indicate a borrower is experiencing significant hardship:

The borrower studied in a school that closed.

The individual received a Pell Grant, which is a form of financial aid that does not have to be repaid and is only awarded to students with demonstrated financial need.

Borrowers who have student loans that they have borrowed to fund their education, as well as Parent PLUS loans that they have borrowed to fund a child’s undergraduate education.

People who are on Medicare and do not have a Medicare income-related monthly adjustment amount. This means his income as an individual will be less than $97,000.

Someone who receives Affordable Care Act subsidies must indicate that they earn less than 400 percent of the federal poverty threshold under applicable guidelines.

Borrowers with significant child care or dependent care expenses.

People who are burdened with significant medical expenses or who have serious medical conditions but cannot qualify for student loan forgiveness through the Total and Permanent Disability Discharge program.

Individuals who have filed for bankruptcy but have not received a discharge from their student loans.

Elderly debtor.

These are not the final categories of borrowers who may qualify for hardship-based student loan forgiveness. Rather, it is an initial outline of possible groups of individuals who can be easily identified as having difficulty.

Possible process and amount of student loan forgiveness

Details of the new student loan forgiveness program are still being shared. In addition to determining who may be eligible, the rulemaking committee must also consider how the Department of Education will evaluate borrowers for hardship-based relief, and how much student loan forgiveness a borrower can receive.

Some clues in this regard have also been given in the memorandum of the department. The program “may require an individual review of a borrower’s income compared to their expenses to determine whether the borrower is experiencing continuing hardship,” the department said in the letter. The “persistence” of a hardship may be based on whether the borrower meets certain presumptive categories, such as being over a certain age, not completing their degree, or their loan has been repaid for at least 10 years. Is. The Department may also evaluate whether “the borrower has made a good faith effort to repay the loan” when considering hardship-based student loan forgiveness.

Under the draft rules, the Education Department can provide full or partial student loan forgiveness.

What borrowers seeking student loan forgiveness need to know about the process and timing

This new student loan forgiveness plan is still in the development stage. The rulemaking committee must hold a series of public hearings where details of the program are discussed and members attempt to reach consensus. The initial hearing was held in October.

In the next set of hearings next week, the Education Department has tasked the committee to further discuss the potential parameters of hardship-based student loan forgiveness. “The Department has not provided regulatory text addressing this group because additional discussion is needed to define the problem and identify potential solutions,” the department wrote in its issue letter.

Another set of hearings will take place in December. After that, the Department will issue a final rule taking into account the findings and recommendations of the rulemaking committee and the public. This will be followed by another round of public comment and feedback before the plan is finalized.

The loan forgiveness program may not go live until summer 2025. However, it is possible that President Biden will direct the Department of Education to implement elements of the program before then.

