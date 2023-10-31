SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 31, 2023–

Hardfin, the leader in financial operations for modern hardware companies, has announced the release of Control Center to dramatically reduce the time spent in the contract-to-cash cycle. The control center automatically notifies sales, finance and operations stakeholders about the tasks needed to keep the business in sync, shortening billing cycles by 60-70%.

“Reducing contract-to-cash time is a mission-critical priority for us,” says Manny Guerrero, chief financial officer of Fox Robotics. “Hardfin has already provided tremendous value to Fox and we are excited by this expanded ability to optimize our hardware financial operations.”

Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) companies spend a lot of time tracking information, typically piecing together data from email, spreadsheets, and a CRM or ERP. This means delays throughout the business, especially in billing operations. HardFin analysis shows that average days to dispatch (ADS) of invoices at hardware companies are often double the average days to collect (ADC).

“We hear every day about the struggle HaaS companies have to keep information straight across teams. This negatively impacts customers, hurts revenue, slows down billing and causes accounting problems,” says Zachary Kimball, co-founder and CEO of HardFin. “I’m proud that Control Center is already helping to tackle this problem – intelligently surfacing the right tasks at the right time to streamline workflows and improve teams’ performance.”

Cross-functional activity in the hardware industry depended on manual process and inspection. Now, Control Center works automatically to remove the guesswork and provide consistency, accuracy and efficiency:

Create a subscription for sales when customer signs new purchase order

Send notifications to the operations team when contracts are activated

Track assets and capitalization for accounting when assets are shipped or configured

Start software billing for accounts receivable once assets pass system approval

Manage accrued/deferred revenue for finance when invoices are sent

The Control Center’s powerful automation is enabled by Hardfin’s dynamic linking of assets and contracts. HardFin is the first software to manage hardware financial operations with linked assets, making it possible to track the full lifecycle of hardware subscriptions.

Streamlined operations ensure consistent information flow across functions, solving a major problem for Appliance-as-a-Service (EaaS) companies. A major application of this new technology is supporting the growing Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) industry.

