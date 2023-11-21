Harbor successfully completes Jumpstarter 2023 Tech

Allegro Biotech crowned champion in biotech and life sciences industry Jumpstarter 2023 Global Pitch Competition

Two-week public event attracts more than 100,000 participants

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jumpstarter, organized by Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund (“AEF”), held its first large-scale offline innovation and technology event, Tech by the Harbor, with Tsim. Sha Tsui Harbourfront in Hong Kong this year. The event ran from 8 to 19 November and brought together a variety of innovative technologies and artistic culture, attracting over 100,000 participants. moreover, 6th Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund/HSBC JumpStarter 2023 Global Pitch Competition (“JumpStarter 2023”) It was held on November 16 and 17 on the main stage of Tech by the Harbor. Allegro Biotech emerged as the champion in Biotech and Life Sciences among over a thousand competitors who participated in 15 pitching sessions together and represented 85 countries and territories around the world.

Held for the first time in Hong Kong, Tech by the Harbor not only featured AEF’s annual global pitch competition, but also the city’s largest robotics showcase, known as Robotics by the Harbor. A total of 80 robots performed at various locations across the city, including HSBC Headquarters, Cyberport, Tsuen Wan Nina Tower Plaza and the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, showcasing the future possibilities of robotics and introducing various robotic applications to the public.

As part of the Tech by the Habor programme, an Art Tech Park with a light and music show was held at the Clock Tower of Tsim Sha Tsui, presenting a mix of creative art and culture to the public. Meanwhile, Vision by the Harbor at K11 Musea not only introduced the top 30 teams of JumpStarter 2023 through displays and interactive activities, but also showcased the world’s first VR game based on “Squid Game” from AEF invested Sandbox VR, Which provides quick access to the public. For experience.

Startup Meetup, a global networking platform for startups, fully supported by InvestHK, also organized a networking event during Tech by the Harbour. StartMeetup connects startups, corporations and investors by facilitating business matching and exchange of ideas. It allows hundreds of startups and investors around the world to network and explore new ideas, collaborations and investments. The networking program received an overwhelmingly positive response from investors, indicating their strong interest in identifying investment targets.

“Alibaba Entrepreneur Fund is fully committed to supporting the growth of startups, especially through the large-scale pitch competition JumpStarter, where we collaborate with different sectors of society to foster the development of promising startup projects. Let’s do it. This year the inaugural Tech by Harbor event has achieved unprecedented success thanks to the participation of various sectors of government, business and society. We hope that more than 100,000 participants of the event will leave with a deeper understanding of innovation and technology developments. We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the award-winning teams of Jumpstarter 2023 and our gratitude to everyone involved in the project for injecting creativity and vitality into our society. AEF is committed to supporting startup growth. will continue to identify innovative ways to innovate and actively contribute to promoting Hong Kong as an international hub for innovation and technology,” said Cindy Chow, Executive Director And Chief Executive Officer of AEF,

The top 30 teams of Jumpstarter 2023 are primarily concentrated across industries including Deep Tech, AI & Data, Robotics (six teams), Sustainability (six teams), Biotech/Life Sciences (five teams) and Healthcare (five teams). All of them will have the opportunity to receive investment valuations with a total investment amount of up to US$5 million.

Allegro Biotech was crowned champion of the JumpStarter 2023 Global Pitch Competition. Established in March 2022, Allegro Biotech is a biotechnology company based in Hong Kong that aims to bring quality and cost-effective cell therapeutic products to patients. Their hydrogel microparticles and biomimetic coatings create an optimal environment to generate therapeutic cells, such as tumorkilling cytotoxic T cells, potentially accelerating access to life-saving cell therapies for patients.

In addition to the first prize, JUMPSTARTER 2023 has established several additional prizes to encourage participating startups to invest their efforts in innovation, social impact, environmental impact, business diversity and other aspects. Their aim is to contribute more to the community in the future. The winning teams of these awards will receive a total of HKD1 million in cash prizes, and include:

Winner: Allegro Biotech

Top Innovation Awards (two winners): Aglogics and HUA Cloud Intelligent Healthcare

Social Impact Awards: AI Guided

Environmental Impact Award: Alcarbo Technologies

Diversity & Inclusivity Award: Vidy Labs

Web3.0 Innovator Award: Morpheus Labs

Jumpstarter 2023 saw more than 1,000 startups from 85 countries and regions around the world participate in a total of 15 roadshow competitions, with Allegro Biotech winning the championship in the biotech and life sciences industry.

