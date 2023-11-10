I’m going to tell you how it works. ）～19days（ days Haneda Expo ok read this article

■ इबेंट संबर्ह:

1こども future pitch:

Step:11:18～13:30～15:00

Source: Haneda Innovation City®

· We will announce 5 works selected through pre-screening and will be looking for ideas from the future airport for students from all over the country.

Answer:くくなななとなとなと、子がとととととなとなとなとなとなととRead also:

Learn more about JP Games A new advertisement was released 12 months ago once again at the age of 12.

※Press release here：

Answer:

Stage: 11:17 (金)～19 (night) 10:00 ～18:00

Source: Haneda Innovation City®

For more information about VR, see 水しぶきや急降下民

The content of immersive experience, AR technology, body movement, and combat game content, ranging from children to adults, will appear.

※For using VR Goural in the game, it will be applicable for people above 7 years of age.

③Haneda NFT Stamp Rally：

· Execution period:11月1 (水) ~ 30 days (木) ※At Haneda Expo venue 11 (17) days (金)～18 days (土)

Get information about Haneda NFT:

Answer: Learn more about Haneda NFT

· Targeted stores：17 stores (10 stores/Haneda Innovation City®5 stores/羽田空港内2 stores)

※ロッショシュシュシュロック

※Press release here：

■Haneda Expo about:

Answer: Expo

Source: prtimes.jp