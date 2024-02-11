Shopping

Hands Down, the 60 Most Brilliant Things Under $30 on Amazon

Genius gadgets that will make every day easier & more enjoyable.

Brilliant inventions and gadgets don’t have to put a big dent in your bank account when Amazon is full of clever products for less than $30. Whether you’re in the market for a kitchen gadget to cut meat marinating time to five minutes, an insulated whiskey glass, or items for the rest of your home and car, get the best of the best by scrolling on.

01

These hat racks with 2 installation options

Instead of piling your caps on top of one another and ruining their shape, keep them neatly stacked on these hat racks. They require just a few screws or adhesive pads (both of which are included) to quickly mount them onto your wall. And since they’re made of strong stainless steel, they won’t rust or bend.

02

A magnetic pickup tool with a convenient pocket clip

It’ll be like you have an extra hand with this magnetic pickup tool in your arsenal. It has a flexible gooseneck that extends so that its powerful head can easily collect every nut and bolt that you dropped. The base is magnetic as well so that you can position it on any metal surface. Or, if you prefer to keep it closer, it can be clipped onto your waistband.

03

A pair of magnetic screws that can hold 3 pounds each

Revamp your light switch with these magnetic screws so that you can quickly grab your keys or dog leash as you walk out the door. They’re nearly undetectable yet will make a big difference in your day. They’re easy to install and can hold three pounds each.

04

A laser leveling tool that suctions to your wall

This battery-operated laser leveling tool attaches to your wall via suction to create a laser guide for hanging pictures, art, and shelves. Once in place, it can be rotated 360 degrees to create any kind of angle you need.

05

A meat tenderizer that helps marinades sink in within 5 minutes

This meat tenderizer will have your steaks ready to be grilled in no time. The 48 stainless steel blades create tiny channels so that marinades fully absorb in about five minutes instead of having to wait several hours or overnight. The nonslip handle gives you a secure grip and the protective cover keeps the teeth from getting damaged in storage.

06

This highly rated insulated whiskey glass with copper-lined walls

Keep your drink chilled without watering it down with this insulated whiskey glass. The 10.5-ounce cup sits inside a copper-lined stainless steel sleeve to insulate your drink and it also has a silicone lining to keep the glass secure. It has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 2,900 reviews.

07

These flexible magnetic cable ties that cost less than $1 each

To keep everything under control, all you need is this 20-pack of magnetic cable ties. Your chargers and cords can be neatly wrapped to keep your floor and desk free of messy of tangled wires. You can also use them to display notes on the fridge or another metal surface.

08

A digital thermometer that works in just 2 seconds

This digital thermometer will be useful for everything from steaks to detailed baking recipes. It provides readings in just two seconds. The stainless steel probe rotates so that you’re able to insert it at any angle and a bottle opener is built into one end.

09

This sleek monitor stand with an adjustable height

Your neck and back will thank you for bringing home this monitor stand. It can extend from 3.94 to 5.51 inches tall to bring your screen to eye level. It also creates some extra space so you can store things under your screen. It’s also available in a silver finish in the listing.

10

A 3-in-1 earbud cleaning pen that can be used on lots of other electronics

You’ll be able to remove all the dust and buildup that you didn’t even know was there with this earbuds cleaning kit. It has three different tools, including a metal pen tip, a flocking sponge, and a soft brush. Thanks to their precise tips, you’ll be able to get into every crevice.

11

This flexible phone mount that can be worn around the neck or propped on a table

This flexible phone holder is lightweight enough to comfortably hang around your neck yet strong enough to stand on its own in any position you desire. The gooseneck can be slid underneath your mattress or propped up on a table. The options are endless but you’ll be hands-free with them all.

12

An outlet extender that doubles as a dimmable night-light

You can power all your devices and appliances in one spot with this outlet extender without using a clunky extension cord. It has six three-prong outlets and two USB-A ports — all of which are equipped with surge protection. The front also has a dusk-to-dawn sensor to automatically turn on and off its built-in night-light. You can adjust its brightness by simply tapping.

13

These nonstick oven liners that are dishwasher safe

These two oven liners are made of heavy-duty Teflon and coated in fiberglass, making them nonstick and heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They’ll catch all crumbs and spills so that you can simply pull the mess out and wipe it into the garbage. After, pop them in the dishwasher and use them again.

14

A heated car blanket with an extra long cord

When the hot air coming from the vents just isn’t enough, reach for this heated car blanket. It has a 96-inch cord so that it can reach the back seat and you can shift comfortably without accidentally unplugging it. It heats up quickly and comes in eight different designs in the listing.

15

This suction cup car phone holder that rotates 360 degrees

This car phone holder is made with an ultra strong suction cup that will sit securely on your dashboard as you drive. The other end has a magnetic surface that will snap onto any compatible phone, giving you the liberty of adjusting it to any angle (it fully rotates).

16

A colander spoon that’s heat resistant to 392 degrees Fahrenheit

Using this convenient colander spoon will save you from taking out and washing your full-size one. It can handle nearly 392 degrees Fahrenheit and can be put in the dishwasher. “Depending on what size pan you’re using, 2 or 4 scoops will usually get everything. I’ve even used it in reverse as a colander a couple of times when I had only made a single serving of pasta,” wrote one shopper.

17

A time-saving defrosting tray with a nonstick finish

There is no longer a need to spend hours thawing frozen meat in the fridge before you plan to throw it on the grill. This nonstick defrosting tray brings them to room temperature in half the amount of time thanks to its thermal conductive aluminum material.

18

This LED light strip that reduces eye strain

This LED light strip for TVs and computer screens can be adjusted between 15 different colors (and 10 brightness levels) to makes colors appear richer, increase contrast, and minimize eye strain. Best of all, it can be installed with its self-adhesive backing and it comes with a wireless remote. There are many sizes available in the listing to fit a variety of screen sizes.

19

These weatherproof storage straps that can hold 50 pounds each

Get the mess off of your floors with this pair of 22-inch-long storage straps that can hold up to 50 pounds each. Use them to tidy up hoses and cords, making them easy to mount on a wall or carry thanks to the comfortable and durable handles. You can even keep it outside because of its weatherproof nylon construction. Other lengths are also available in the listing.

20

This universal socket tool that can be attached to a power drill

Simplify your toolbox and save space with this universal socket tool that’s made of 54 individual hardened steel spring pins that instantly transform to any shape, size, and fit that you need. It also comes with a power drill adapter so that your electric tools can be turned into socket drivers.

21

A 3-stage knife sharpener that comes with a safety glove

This knife sharpener has a three-slot system that sharpens, restores the V shape, and polishes the blade. The nonslip base and cut-resistant glove will keep you safe from any accidents.

22

These stainless steel coffee mugs that are spill-proof

These shatterproof stainless steel coffee mugs won’t leak thanks to their secure lids. Both pieces in this set are insulated so both your hot and cold drinks can remain at their intended temperature for much longer. Each one holds 14 ounces, is lightweight, and has a comfortable handle.

23

This multi-functional microwave rice cooker

In addition to steaming the grains, this microwaveable rice cooker also measures, washes, and serves so you won’t have to dirty extra dishes. The pot has a removable colander and comes with a measuring cup and rice paddle that can be used for fluffing.

24

Some reusable dishcloths that absorb 20 times their weight

Don’t be fooled by the lightweight design of these reusable dishcloths — they can actually absorb up to 20 times their weight in liquid. This makes it a breeze to wipe up any spills whether you’re dealing with glass, wood, marble, stainless steel, or tile. They can also be used dry since they’re made with ridges for scrubbing.

25

A popular pizza wheel that’s dishwasher safe

Ergonomically shaped to fit in your palm, this pizza cutter with a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 44,000 reviews will be comfortable to hold as you zip through dough and serve slices. It also works well for paninis, quesadillas, and more. The blade is made of stainless steel that won’t rust and has a built-in guard to prevent accidents and to keep it sharp. The cover can be pulled open and the entire thing can go in your dishwasher.

26

This over-the-door shoe organizer with 24 pockets

This over-the-door shoe organizer has chrome hooks that sit securely on top of any door and 24 pockets that can hold shoes or heavier items like pet supplies or toiletries. And since each section is made of clear plastic, you won’t have a hard time finding what you need.

27

A dual-sided meat tenderizer with a nonslip grip

While this meat tenderizer is a great tool to have around when you’re grilling, it can be used for so much more than preparing meat. The strong aluminum head has two sides (one smooth and one textured) that can be used on garlic, nuts, and more. And since the handle has a nonslip grip, you’ll have complete control the entire time.

28

A roll-up drying rack that can hold 33 pounds

Make the most of the space on your counters with this roll-up drying rack. The stainless steel rods are kept in place by the silicone tips on either end. This design also makes it flexible enough to be compactly rolled and stored in any drawer when not being used. It comes in various lengths in the listing to fit your sink, each of which can hold up to 33 pounds.

29

This pair of dip clips that come with removable ramekins

Avoid messes in your car with this pair of dip clips that securely attach to air vents. Fill the dishwasher-safe included ramekins with squeeze packets of condiments or remove them and fill the spaces with the lidded packets from your favorite restaurant.

30

A quick-dry towel made of soft microfiber

You’ll reach for this microfiber towel every time you head to the gym, go for a hike, or any other day when the temperature is high. It can instantly absorb sweat and dries fast so that you can use it over and over again. It’s machine washable and comes with a small netted travel bag. It’s available in several colors and sizes.

31

These cut-resistant gloves that are food safe

These food-safe, cut-resistant gloves will make you feel safer getting through a DIY project or preparing meat for dinner. The fabric is lightweight to give you complete mobility — yet it’s four times tougher than leather. And for extra protection, three of the fingers on each hand are reinforced. Choose from several sizes in the listing.

32

A trunk organizer with a waterproof lining

This car trunk organizer is sturdy enough to keep just about anything from rolling around as you drive. It has removable panels that are reinforced and covered in a waterproof lining so that any paint or groceries that may leak remain contained within the box. It also has several exterior pockets for you to store smaller necessities.

33

Some silicone can sleeves that prevent condensation

Sweaty palms and a refreshing beverage will no longer have to go hand in hand thanks to this silicone can sleeve. It can slide over any 12-ounce can and keep any condensation from forming on the outside. Since it comes in a pack of three, you can share with friends.

34

This handheld milk frother that comes with a stay-clean stand

Why wait in line for a latte when you can create your own fancy-looking drink at home with this handheld milk frother? It takes just 15 seconds to create a fluffy foam but can also be used to whisk eggs, mix protein powder, and blend smoothies. Plus, it comes with its own stainless steel stand that keeps the whisk clean and off your counters.

35

An electric can opener with built-in cord storage

This electric can opener requires just a simple tap to effortlessly remove the tops of cans. The tool also has a built-in knife sharpener and cord storage area so that your blades look as good as new and your counter is neat and tidy.

36

This collapsible solar lantern that can also charge your phone

This solar lantern has a 360-degree lamp that shines brightly, a loop on top for attaching to a backpack or tent ceiling, and it can be used to charge your phone. It offers 10 hours of light after a four-hour charge — it can be charged by the sun or via USB. It collapses down, making it easy to stow away when not needed.

37

A glass microwaveable popcorn popper that melts butter for you

Place kernels inside, butter on top, and soon enough this microwaveable popcorn popper will deliver three quarts of this delicious snack. The lid can also be used to scoop out the correct amount of kernels. Its borosilicate glass can be put in the dishwasher, too. A stay-cool silicone handle and nonslip base make is safe to handle when hot. A smaller version is also available in the listing.

38

This silicone strainer that takes up half the space of a traditional style

This silicone strainer performs better than a traditional one while taking up only half the space. It’s built with strong clamps on either end that can be attached to any pot or pan so that you can pour out excess water through the built-in spout with ease. When finished, toss it in the dishwasher.

39

These glass tumblers that come with straws & a cleaning brush

The silicone rim along the lids of these 20-ounce glass tumblers will keep your iced coffee or boba tea fresh and drip-free. The pair also comes with stainless steel straws that can be kept sanitary with the included cleaning brush.

40

This luggage scale that can measure up to 110 pounds

This luggage scale comes with a battery included so you’ll be able to quickly make sure that your bags meet all travel regulations. Its accurate sensor can detect up to 110 pounds and display the amount in kilograms, too. And since the device itself is so lightweight, it won’t be any trouble to bring it along with you.

41

An electric omelet maker with a cool-touch handle

Whether you’re craving a quiche, frittata, or just classic eggs, this electric omelet maker with a cool-touch handle will do all the work for you in just a few minutes. The indicator lights let you know when to put in the ingredients and when it’s time to take them out so nothing ends up burned. And since the surface is nonstick, each creation will glide right off.

42

This car cup holder extender that won’t block the other spot

You no longer have to sacrifice reaching your water intake goals simply because you don’t have the space to bring along your biggest bottle. This car cup holder extender creates a larger diameter so that nearly any model will sit securely, and it can be installed offset to not block the other holder. It even has a silicone coaster built into the bottom so that it doesn’t wiggle around and rattle while you’re moving.

43

A rotary grater that comes with 3 different blades

You can choose between grating, shredding, and fine shredding with this rotary grater thanks to the various blades that come included. They are made of stainless steel and strong enough to work with vegetables, nuts, ice, biscuits, cheese, and more. The base suctions to your counter to give you a good grip.

44

This adjustable reading light with lots of settings

This reading light is so lightweight that you will probably forget that you even have it around your neck. It’s made with gooseneck arms so that you can adjust the angle of each bulb and you can also choose between three color temperatures and three brightness levels.

45

This device organizer with adjustable dividers

Keep up to six phones and tablets lined up and organized with this device organizer. The weighted dock has strong dividers that can be removed so that you can adjust the angle at which each screen sits as well.

46

Some ceramic sauce bowls available in fun colors

These sauce bowls will add a pop of color to your meals; they come in options like mocha, emerald, and matte blue in the listing. They’re the perfect size for side dishes, dips, and condiments, and they won’t take up too much space on the dinner table. The set comes with four pieces.

47

This 4-in-1 vegetable chopper with 77,000+ 5-star reviews

Amazon reviewers have been raving about this vegetable chopper — it has a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 104,000 reviews. It comes with four different blades so that you can dice and create spirals in different sizes and thicknesses, and it works with both fruit and vegetables so you can meal prep quickly.

48

A cold brew coffee maker with a 4.8-star overall rating

The stainless steel mesh filter that this highly rated cold brew coffee maker comes with will make sure that delicious flavor is extracted but no grounds make their way into your drink. All will be kept fresh underneath its leakproof lid. The large glass holds up to one quart and a two-quart version is available in the listing, as is a model with a pouring handle.

49

A cast iron meat press that leaves grill marks

In addition to adding appetizing grill marks to hamburgers, chicken, and steak, this cast iron grill press will help drain unwanted oils and fat. Weighing just over two pounds, it’s easy to lift and features a wooden handle. It can also be used for panini sandwiches or to press the liquid out of tofu.

50

This wireless charger designed to power your phone faster

This wireless charger won’t crowd your nightstand with cords but will bring your phone back to 100% fast. It’s built with AirFuel technology that cuts your waiting time down by 45 minutes and controls temperature to protect your device from damage. The LED light indicator will show you when your phone has reached a full charge but it will dim automatically at night when you’re trying to sleep.

51

A powerful snail mucin moisturizer that’s noncomedogenic

This snail mucin moisturizer has nearly a 98% concentration of its main ingredient but it’s also formulated with shea butter, organic aloe, jojoba oil, organic green tea, and vitamin E. Together, they’ll give you a healthy glow without clogging your pores.

52

These pot & pan protectors with nonslip bottoms

Before nesting cookware in one another, make sure you slip these pot and pan protectors in between. They’re covered in soft felt and have a nonslip texture to keep them from sliding out of place. The set of 12 can even be used with nesting bowls and cut to any size you need.

53

A 3-blade ice shaver that comes with a cube tray

Just a few turns of the three stainless steel blades of this ice shaver will transform ice cubes into crushed ice for slushies, frozen margaritas, and more. It even comes with a silicone tray so that you can create and pop cubes in with ease.

54

This fruit infuser water bottle that comes with an insulating sleeve

This fruit infuser water bottle has lines to help you track your hydration goals all day long. But if you need a bit more motivation, you can use the built-in infusing rod to switch up the flavor by putting in mint, cucumbers, strawberries, and more. It holds 32 ounces and comes with an insulation sleeve.

55

A fun ceramic planter that’s less than $10

This tooth-shaped ceramic planter is sure to be a conversation starter. At nearly 4 inches tall, it’s the perfect size to keep on your desk or nightstand.

56

A pair of leakproof compact soap containers for travel

This soap container can preserve the bar you’ve been using and make sure that it dries after each use because of its raised and slotted base. A tight lid keeps any drops from escaping. The set comes with two containers.

57

These silicone oven mitts with a soft cotton lining

At nearly 14 inches long, these silicone oven mitts not only protect your hands but your wrist and part of your forearms as well. The material is waterproof and heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And while they have a textured grip on the outside, they have a soft cotton lining on the inside to keep you comfortable as you cook. Choose from several colors and a larger size in the listing.

58

A precise digital food scale with a large weighing area

You’ll feel like a professional chef with this shiny digital food scale sitting on your countertop. It will deliver precise calculations so that every recipe comes out just right. Up to 11 pounds can be measured and displayed in pounds, ounces, milliliters, and grams. It will even subtract the weight of any dish that you are keeping your ingredients in.

59

These hand rakes with protective wrist guards

This lightweight pair of hand rakes is easy to hold and has wrist guards to reduce strain as you pick up leaves and twigs. Hang them from the top slits when it’s time to put them away. “Have owned these thru 2 leaf raking seasons. […] These hand rakes are great. They pick up lots of leaves and nuts when bagging. Also the plastic rakes can easily handle compacting the leaves into the bags,” wrote one shopper.

60

This car seat organizer with an anti-theft cover

This car seat organizer has enough compartments to put everything from your laptop to your charging cable in place. No matter the make or model of your vehicle, it can be strapped securely around any headrest. And to keep your belongings safe from prying eyes, it has a built-in security flap to cover everything.

