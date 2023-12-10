Shopping

Hands Down, the 50 Most Clever Things for Your Home Under $35 on Amazon

Make your home a smart home in every sense of the word.

Amazon

When it comes to transforming your living space into a haven of comfort, style, and functionality, it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. With a discerning eye and a knack for finding hidden gems, you can elevate your home without emptying your wallet. I’ve scoured Amazon to uncover the most clever products, each priced under $35, that will enhance your home. From ingenious gadgets to chic decor, these affordable finds are the key to upgrading your living space without breaking your budget.

01

These reusable lids that save you money on plastic wrap

Tired of wrestling with sticky plastic wrap? Look no further — these stretchy silicone lids are a sustainable alternative that keeps food fresh. Save on wasted food, plastic, and time with this transparent variety pack that offers seven different sizes to fit your bowls, trays, and more. These eco-friendly lids are BPA-free, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-friendly.

02

A magnet that keeps the household informed of the dishwasher’s status

Prevent the uncertainty of whether or not you’ve run the dishwasher with this useful dishwasher magnet. With just a glance, you can easily tell whether dishes are clean or dirty. It adds a small pop of style to your dishwasher, and its waterproof and peel-proof design means it’s built to last — even with daily use.

03

This set of remote-operated puck lights that can brighten up dim spaces

Brighten up your space effortlessly with these touch-sensitive puck lights. You can install these battery-operated lights in seconds using either heavy-duty adhesive tape or screws (both included). With the wireless remote, you can turn them on and off, adjust brightness, or set an auto-off timer.

04

These fun snack containers that will make your next movie night pop

Make movie night at home a total blockbuster with these movie theater-themed popcorn boxes. This package contains 20 open-top boxes, perfect for feeding your family or party crowd. Each box boasts the classic concession stand design, making your movie night or event a little more festive.

05

A bamboo charcuterie board with a hidden set of utensils

Elevate your hosting game with this bamboo cheese board. Stylish and functional, it comes with cutting knives that neatly slide into a dedicated drawer for easy access and cleanup. With separate compartments for crackers and fruit, this handcrafted charcuterie board adds sophistication to your entertaining endeavors.

06

These durable storage containers that slide easily under your bed

Tired of the clutter? These under-bed storage bags are here to rescue your space from chaos. Maximize closet storage with these slim, compact organizers that fit perfectly under your bed. Crafted from durable non-woven polypropylene, they won’t quit on you. The reinforced handle ensures easy maneuvering, and the see-through cover keeps things visible.

07

A helpful organizational solution for your assorted plastic bags

No more rummaging through messy drawers for your food storage bags. This bamboo organizer box is designed to bring order to your kitchen chaos. With four slots and compatibility with various bag sizes, it’s a perfect fit for your drawer. Plus, it comes with 21 label stickers for quick identification.

08

These airtight containers for keeping your pantry goods fresh & organized

Stale snacks and messy cupboards are problems of the past with this pantry organization and storage set. Featuring a rubber freshness seal that locks in flavor and freshness, the universal lids fit all sizes, so you don’t have to waste time finding the right match. Crystal clear and equipped with measuring marks, these containers let you know when it’s time to restock.

09

A bamboo shower mat that makes your bathroom look like a spa

Step out of your shower in style with this sleek bamboo bath mat. Whether indoors or outdoors, this water-resistant bamboo mat is a perfect fit for your shower, pool, hot tub, yoga studio, or spa. Crafted from organic bamboo, it’s built to last with three protective coats. And with a nonslip surface and nine anti-slip gaskets, it’s as safe as it is stunning.

10

This cold brew maker that makes cafe-quality coffee at home

Be your own barista with this easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker. Made from temperature-resistant borosilicate glass, this durable brewer is hot stuff. Just add your grounds, pour in cold water, and the ultra-fine mesh filter catches the sediment you don’t want in your cup. Plus, the resulting cold brew concentrate lasts for weeks.

11

A stain-busting cleaner that gets even stubborn spots out of carpets

Raise your glass to a stain-free life with this wine stain remover. Whether it’s a fresh spill or an old stain, this commercial-grade solution will make it vanish from clothing, carpets, and furniture upholstery. Plus, it’s nontoxic and pH-neutral, so it won’t harm your fabrics.

12

This easy-to-install bidet attachment that keeps you fresh down under

Upgrade your bathroom experience with this bidet attachment — it’s a bathroom accessory that’ll leave you feeling fresh and clean after every use. Made from durable, rust-resistant plastic, it’s not only high-quality but also easy to install. With adjustable jet-spray water pressure and eco-friendly benefits like reducing toilet paper usage, it’s also useful for homes with septic tanks.

13

These sturdy & adjustable shelves for keeping your water bottles tidy

Hydration meets organization with this water bottle organizer. No more slips or surprises — the nonslip feet and grooved shelving keep bottles in place. Durable steel wires and sturdy shelves can hold up to 15 pounds, maximizing your cabinet space. It’s quick to assemble, no tools required, and is made to fit standard cabinets. It’s not just for water bottles — organize tumblers, baby bottles, and more.

14

An organizer for holding & displaying your tea assortment

Organize your at-home tea collection with this bamboo tea organizer. With eight adjustable compartments, this box keeps your tea bags neatly arranged. Crafted from bamboo, it’s both eco-friendly and durable. Plus, it features a convenient pull-out drawer for your tea accessories.

15

This whisk-cleaning gadget that ensures no ingredients go to waste

Whisk away the mess and elevate your baking game with this whisk wiper. This multi-functional gadget not only wipes your whisk clean in seconds but also saves every last drop of your recipe. No more batter drips on the counter, thanks to its innovative design. Plus, it’s not just a whisk cleaner — it’s also a spatula, making bowl scraping a breeze.

16

An attachment for your wine bottles that aerates as you pour

Improve the taste of your wine — even cheaper bottles — with this wine aerator pourer, crafted for discerning wine lovers. This sleek device, designed by a sommelier, employs the Bernoulli effect to infuse your wine with the perfect amount of oxygen, unlocking its full flavor potential. With this combo pack, you get two for the price of one — ideal for gatherings or outdoor escapades. Plus, no more messy spills thanks to the rubber base and smooth pour spout.

17

A retractable clothesline that takes up almost no space in your home

Tired of cluttered drying spaces? Meet this retractable laundry line — your space-saving, clothes-drying superhero. This 9.2-foot stainless steel clothesline adjusts effortlessly, with a lock button to secure any desired length. Don’t be fooled by its sleek design; it can hold up to 22 pounds with ease. When laundry day is over, it retreats into its case, reclaiming your space.

18

These crisper drawer inserts that keep your produce fresher for longer

Don’t let your veggies turn into villains. These crisper inserts slow down the aging process of fruits and veggies, keeping them crisp and delicious. Thanks to enhanced carbon filters, these inserts absorb ethylene gas, the culprit behind premature spoilage. Easy to use and BPA-free, they mount effortlessly in your crisper drawer. With a refillable carbon filter lasting up to 90 days, your greens are in for a longer, tastier life.

19

A pack of 9 protective mats for keeping shelves clean

These colorful shelf liners, made from high-quality EVA, aren’t just for refrigerators. You can use them to spruce up shelves, drawers, counters, dining tables, or desks. They’re waterproof, dust-proof, and oil-proof, making them a breeze to clean. They add a protective pop of color to your shelves and are easy to cut to whatever size you need.

20

This roll-up dish drying rack that can double as a vegetable colander

This over-the-sink drying rack is more than meets the eye. Available in five sizes, this stainless steel rack is not your ordinary dish drainer. It’s a multitasking genius, perfect for drying kitchenware, washing fruits and veggies, and even doubling as a heat-resistant trivet. Sturdy, rust-resistant, and capable of supporting up to 33 pounds, it’s a space-saving superstar that fits most sinks.

21

These wireless lights that help you traverse stairs safely

Add safety and convenience to your home with these wireless stair lights. These super-bright LEDs provide a warm 3000K glow to guide your way. Perfect for stairs, hallways, closets, and more, they’re motion-activated for hands-free operation. They conserve battery life by turning off after 30 seconds of no motion and are easy to install in seconds with screws or adhesive tape.

22

This battery organizer that comes with a tester

Is your TV remote on the fritz, or are your batteries dead? This battery organizer case is a bright idea for keeping your power sources in check. With space for 93 batteries, including AA, AAA, 9-volt, C, D, and flat batteries, it’s a one-stop shop for your energy needs. Whether you choose to wall-mount it or tuck it in a drawer, the transparent lid ensures you can easily identify your battery stash. Plus, it comes with a handy battery tester to check the charge.

23

These Swedish dishcloths that save you money on paper towels

Colorful, eco-friendly, and super absorbent, these Swedish dish towels are ready to wipe, scrub, and clean up spills with ease. They’re not just one-hit wonders — toss them in the wash, and they’re back in action. Safe for all surfaces, from marble to stainless steel, these reusable dish rags are household heroes. With 10 in a pack and a range of vibrant colors, they’re always ready to tackle your messes.

24

A detergent drip catcher that keeps your laundry room from getting sticky

Don’t let detergent dilemmas dampen your laundry day. This laundry detergent drip catcher is a sturdy, no-fuss plastic catcher that corrals detergent spills, making cleanup a breeze. Just slide it under your detergent jug and the weight of the bottle will keep the catcher firmly in place without sliding.

25

This nonslip cutting board that minimizes ingredient spillage

Prepare your kitchen for a cutting-edge experience with this chop-and-scoop cutting board. Its ingenious funnel shape and curved edges keep juicy fruits and veggies under control, ensuring no more runaway ingredients. Plus, the nonslip feet firmly grip your countertop, so you can chop with confidence. Cleaning is a breeze — simply toss it in the dishwasher.

26

A luxury showerhead that saves you money on your energy bill

Turn your daily shower into a luxurious rain-soaked escape with this high-pressure rainfall showerhead. It jets out high-pressure water that will make ordinary showers a distant memory. Installation is a breeze – no tools are required. Easy-to-clean nozzles ensure limescale and hard water deposits don’t rain on your parade.

27

This coffee bean canister that ensures your java is always fresh

Keep your coffee at its freshest with this airtight coffee storage canister. Designed to preserve the flavor and aroma of your beans, it features a one-way CO2 valve and a silicone rubber seal, keeping air and oxidation out. Track freshness with the date tracker on the lid, and enjoy the convenience of the included stainless steel coffee scoop. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, it’s a must-have for coffee lovers.

28

These beautiful shelf liners that smell as good as they look

Elevate the simple routine of getting dressed with these scented drawer liners. Available in an assortment of smells, these vintage-inspired paper liners are scented with French fragrance oils, giving your dresser drawers a touch of luxury. These papers, infused with a lovely rose scent, ensure your linens, clothes, and towels stay fresh.

29

A crystal-clear table protector to keep your furniture safe yet visible

Protect your table with this crystal-clear table protector. Transparent and thick, it shields your table from scratches, stains, and spills. With two thicknesses to choose from, you can easily customize it to fit your table, and cleaning is a breeze — just wipe it clean. Whether you want to preserve a vintage desk or keep food stains off your dining table, this protector will come in handy.

30

This secure lockbox that hides innocently on your bookshelf

Don’t judge a book by its cover; it might just be your most secure secret keeper. Keep your valuables hidden in plain sight with this dictionary diversion book safe. This clever safe looks just like a real book, blending seamlessly with your bookshelf. With its three-number combination lock, it provides maximum security for your cash, passports, jewelry, and more.

31

An absorbent sink splashguard that dries quickly

This absorbent sink mat is like a giant sponge that instantly soaks up splashes, preventing water from pooling. The rubber backing ensures no water flows underneath, keeping your countertop tidy. Plus, it’s a breeze to clean, saving you from daily wipe-downs. This durable mat is built to last and won’t get smelly, even when wet. It’s not just a faucet drying mat; you can use it as a small organizer mat for toothbrushes, cups, and more.

32

These chic shelves for holding shampoo & all your other bathroom necessities

These durable, rustproof shower storage caddies won’t corrode or fade, and they’re a breeze to clean. Easy installation in four simple steps means you can enjoy bathroom and kitchen storage without wall damage. With a large capacity of up to 20 pounds, they’re perfect for families, and the minimal design adds a touch of style to your shower.

33

A silicone utensil rest that prevents sauce from crusting onto your stovetop

This square silicone utensil rest is a game changer for cooking. Keep your countertops clean with its raised edges that catch all those messy drips. With four slots, it’s perfect for holding all your cooking utensils, making multitasking a breeze. Made from food-grade material, it’s heat-resistant, easy to clean, and comes in 15 colors.

34

These cute & functional wooden tongs you can safely stick in a toaster

These bunny-shaped toaster tongs are designed by the award-winning OTOTO Studio to add some joy and ease to breakfast time. With a comfy nonslip grip made from heat-resistant beech wood, they can handle toast, cakes, and fruit with ease. These versatile tongs also work well for cooking and serving.

35

A pair of clever food block makers that’ll help you save freezer space

Say goodbye to messy filling and disorganized freezers with these food block makers. This clever gadget fits quart-size food storage bags and stands vertically to keep bags open for easy, mess-free filling. As your food freezes in the mold, the silicone bands expand, and when your frozen block is ready, they’re a breeze to remove. You’ll have uniformly sized 2-inch blocks of food, creating an organized freezer space and faster, safer defrosting.

36

These brush attachments that fit your electric drill for effortless scrubbing

These drill brush attachments are the ultimate cleaning companion. With three unique brush shapes, they conquer grime on various surfaces without a scratch. From bathtubs to car interiors, these nylon-bristle brushes do it all. The extended reach attachment gets into tight spots effortlessly. Save time and achieve a deeper clean with these trusty helpers. And remember, the cordless drill is not included.

37

A silicone cover designed to keep your butter fresh for longer

This ingenious silicone food cover embraces your butter sticks, better than clunky containers, plastic wraps, or glass butter dishes. Its zero-plastic design keeps your butter fresh and is eco-friendly. Plus, with its vertical storage, it’s a space-saver in your fridge.

38

This space-saving vertical power strip with a retractable electric cord

Designed to save space and declutter your desk, this vertical power strip is a game-changer for your workspace. With advanced safety features like surge and overload protection, your devices are in good hands. The tower offers 10 AC outlets and four USB ports, ensuring that all your devices stay powered up. And with high power efficiency, you’ll enjoy faster charging times.

39

A weather-resistant porch screen that offers UV protection & privacy

Made from high-density polyethylene, this deck shield cover is breathable, allowing a refreshing breeze while providing privacy. With impeccable durability and anti-oxidation treatment, it can withstand all seasons and weather conditions, making it great for decks, patios, pools, and more. Installation is a breeze with the included zip ties.

40

These LED lights that help reduce eye strain & make your TV’s colors pop

Turn up the vibrant visuals on your TV with this LED bias lighting. This 13-foot LED light strip helps reduce eye strain, enhances contrast, and adds a beautiful glow to your surroundings. With 15 colors, 10 brightness levels, and three fade modes, you can create the perfect ambiance. Plus, it’s a breeze to install and comes with a remote control for easy adjustments.

41

A heat-resistant tool for pulling out the oven rack while protecting your fingers

Speaking from personal experience, oven mitts don’t always do their job. Get a handle on your hot trays with this oven rack puller. No more wrestling with bulky oven mitts or oversized hot pads. Its extended handle keeps your hands cool while you navigate hot racks. Made from heat-resistant silicone, it’s a durable kitchen companion, and it can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

42

These rug-flattening grippers that stop corners from curling

Tired of tripping over curled rug corners? These V-shaped rug grippers are a brilliantly simple solution. This nifty invention features stiff plastic that holds rug corners flat, so you can walk without worry. Its weatherproof adhesive ensures a secure bond that works indoors or outdoors, and the rubber bottom protects your floors from scuffing.

43

A splatter screen to shield your countertops & clothes from wayward grease

If hot oil splatters are turning your kitchen into a greasy battlefield, you need this oil splatter guard. This stainless steel shield fastens to your cookware’s handles to protect your hands from burns and your kitchen from grease. No more painful blisters or endless cleanup missions. It fits most pots and pans, releasing steam while stopping 99% of splatter. Toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

44

This cutlery cleaner that scrubs your knives without risking your fingers

Cleaning sharp blades can be risky business. This knife and cutlery cleaner has a unique wrap-around design, so it cleans both sides of your utensils at once while keeping your fingers far from harm’s way. The opposed bristles ensure an effective and thorough cleaning, and the textured grip keeps it securely in your hand. No more slippery situations.

45

A bib that catches beard shavings before they fall all over your sink

With mirror suction cups and a neck collar, this beard hair catcher sets up effortlessly and packs up just as swiftly after your shave. No more battles with renegade hairs clogging your sink drains or messing up your vanity. This deluxe set includes a static- and stick-free beard apron to protect your chest, neck, and shoulders.

46

This best-selling strainer that snaps onto your pot for easy draining

This silicone strainer is a kitchen essential that stands out in the crowd of ordinary colanders. Its universal design clips easily onto pots, pans, and bowls of all sizes, saving you time and keeping your food right where it belongs. Plus, it’s a space-saving champ, taking up just a fraction of the counter space a traditional colander would. Made from heat-resistant silicone, it can handle the hottest kitchen challenges without warping or melting.

47

An automatic soap dispenser that reduces waste

Compatible with all liquid dish and hand soaps, this infrared motion sensor soap dispenser is the ultimate addition to your hygiene routine. This touchless marvel distributes soap without the need for contact, promoting hygiene in homes, restaurants, offices, and more. With a generous 17-ounce capacity, it can last through over 1,400 hand washes before needing a refill. Plus, you can fine-tune your soap output with five adjustable levels, from a gentle trickle to a generous gush.

48

These oil dispensers with built-in measuring cups

This clever oil dispenser duo lets you pump liquid right into the measuring cup, ensuring precise measurements without the mess. Use it for oils, vinaigrettes, sauces, or even as a sleek soap holder. Say goodbye to oily fingers and messy countertops — this drip-free dispenser keeps things tidy. With an easy-grip design, wide opening for effortless refills, and easy-to-clean glass material, it’s the neater, more organized choice for your kitchen.

49

A travel-friendly mirror that suctions onto the wall of your shower & won’t fog up

This fogless shaving mirror is a game-changer for your daily routine. Easily fill the water reservoir, attach it to your shower wall, and voila — a mirror that stays clear as day, no fog in sight. No more wiping away condensation with one hand while you shave or scrub with the other. Strong suction cups ensure a secure mount in your shower. And if you’re on the go, the mirror fits snugly in your toiletry bag.

50

These foldable sock organizers that keep your drawers organized

Are you constantly rummaging around to find matching socks? These tear-resistant drawer organizers are here to save the day. With 64 slots in total, they’re perfect for sorting your socks, ties, underwear, belts, and more. Made from durable fabric, they resist dust and moisture and have breathable mesh pockets that allow for air circulation. Assemble them in a breeze with the zip on the bottom.

Source: www.inverse.com