From chef, personal trainer, DJ to corporate jobs in sales and marketing – Mayumi “Cat” Matutina has worked “all kinds of jobs” before deciding five years ago to start a small business selling candles and organic cosmetics .

“I make everything by hand,” Matutina said. But creating the product is only the first step; Finding an audience is another task in itself, which led him to visit various flea markets around Los Angeles to develop his brand.

Matutina couldn’t have guessed that she would be starting her own flea—centered around Asian American and Pacific Islander artists and creators and, just as importantly, around having an amazing good time.

He said, “My friends always say that Miyumi Market is like a market for hot girls. It’s like Asian bad girls and everyone is cool.”

A shopper at Mayumi Market.

Flea markets in LA are such a thing that they’re a staple in guide books and best-of lists. The granddaddy of them all is arguably the Rose Bowl Flea Market, which opened in 1968 and has welcomed an average of 20,000 visitors every second Sunday of the month since then.

Silverlake Flea, Los Feliz Flea, Melrose Trading Post, Santa Monica Airport Antique Market, PCC Flea Market and many more are there for those looking for something unique, antique or just downright useful and affordable.

The flea that inspired Matutina to strike out on her own was a black market flea.

Matutina said, “It’s a huge market, and it has all the black producers, black music – DJs, art, everything. And so I thought it was amazing.” “And so I believed it would be cool if there was an Asian version of it because there are so many different Asian people living in Southern California.”

Mayumi Market

The opportunity came this May when a community space in Glendale asked Matutina for his ideas to celebrate AAPI Month. With that, Mayumi Market was born in the parking lot behind the nonprofit, featuring more than 30 vendors she curated.

“Most of my vendors sold out within the first hour or two and we still had six hours left,” Matutina said. “So many salespeople tell me it was the best thing they ever did in their lives, so I just wanted to keep doing it.”

By its next pop-up in June, Mayumi Market had moved to Common Space Brewery in Hawthorne for its warehouse feel and larger outdoor patio. About 1,600 people came to that event to check out the handmade goods from more than 40 vendors – that number grew to 2,000 in September. Not to mention, enjoying the scene with a live DJ, getting a tattoo from a tattoo artist, or learning the art of mahjong from a mahjong mistress.

“So with the market scenario, these will be maker markets where people [are] Selling candles and jewelery during the day. And then at night there will be DJs, music and more food,” she said. “I try to take the best of both where it feels like a party, but it’s a daytime event.”

In October, Mayumi Market had its largest crowd ever with 2,700 visitors, when Matutina brought together a group of Filipino vendors to celebrate Filipino American History Month.

“With Filipino communities, their whole family gets together, so a solo baker brings his baked goods and their mom, their dad, their grandparents and their aunts are there. And they’re dancing, they’re eating. They were, they were enjoying everything,” said Matutina, who is Filipina American. “So just being around all your friends and family and people who look like you — it’s really great.”

Digital design firm Bubbly Studio, one of the vendors at Mayumi Market.

Despite its growing popularity, Mayumi Market is still largely a female crew. Matutina does almost everything — from selecting vendors and artists, to social media marketing, to setting up and breaking down the market — with the help of a small group of volunteers who started out as fans of the flea. Meanwhile, Matutina is still running her own brand of handmade products.

Her hope is to increase the frequency of the flea market – to make it bigger, better and even more fun.

After all, producers and creators are out there, as well as an audience hungry for work.

“Honestly, this is our time right now, AAPI is thriving,” Matutina said.

next event

Mayumi Market

date: Sunday, November 26

Time: 12 noon to 6 pm

Place: Common Space Brewery, 3411 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne

