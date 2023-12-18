Hamza Yousaf prepares tax hike in Scotland to plug hole left by 'SNP growth gap'

Hamza Yousaf looks festive – although it looks like there will be less Christmas cheer in Scotland if the anticipated tax rises materialize – Getty Images/Ken Jack

Hamza Yousaf’s government is preparing to impose more income tax rises in Tuesday’s Scottish Budget as the SNP faces a financial crisis due to the “low-growth economy”, according to a new analysis.

Labor said the Scottish economy was suffering from the SNP “growth gap”, which was costing the country billions of pounds and leaving it lagging behind the rest of the UK.

If Scotland’s economy had grown at the same pace as the UK as a whole between 2012 and 2021, the Labor analysis said it would have been £8.5 billion larger.

It found that Scotland’s performance lags far behind the growth achieved in other parts of the UK, including Wales and the North West of England.

Labour’s finance spokesman Michael Marra said the SNP rise gap “has hit the public finances” and Scots are “tired of paying the price” of more tax rises.

His intervention came after SNP Finance Secretary Shona Robison denied she was planning to announce another income tax band for higher earners in the Scottish Budget.

But Ms Robison told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show that “the decisions we have made in the past have been based on broad-shouldered decisions, which have cost a bit more.”

He attempted to justify the increases by arguing that there was a “social contract” in Scotland meaning that Scots get “free tuition, free prescriptions, better child care”.

SNP finance minister Shona Robison argues Scotland has a ‘social contract’ which means Scots get ‘free tuition, prescriptions and better child care’ – PA/Jane Barlow

However, economists have warned that the proposed 44p rate for incomes above £75,000 would generate only £40 million, which they say would be needed to bridge the estimated £1.5 billion black hole in the Scottish Government’s finances. Nowhere near enough”.

Fraser of the Allander Institute said that more than half the theoretical yield from the new tax band (£84 million) would disappear due to “behavioral reactions” from workers wanting to avoid it.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland also said there was evidence that “behaviour would change” after another rise, causing people to turn down better-paid jobs.

Sir Tom Hunter, one of Scotland’s wealthiest men, has warned that income tax rises would create the perception that the country is “not open to investment” and argued that wasteful spending should be cut instead.

Labor analysis said Scotland’s economy would be £11.5 billion larger between 2012 and 2021 if it had kept pace with growth in the north west of England.

If it matched Wales it would be £9.6 billion bigger and if it matched the West Midlands it would be £9.1 billion bigger.

Taking into account their relative populations, the analysis said Scottish GDP per capita would be £2,376 higher with the Welsh growth rate and £1,567 higher if it remained with the North West.

Mr Marra said: “The SNP’s low-growth economy has robbed billions of pounds from the Scottish economy.

“While regions like the North West have flourished with devolved mayors in Manchester and Liverpool, Scotland’s potential is being held back by an SNP government devoid of ideas or ambition.

“This growth gap has strained the public finances, and now the SNP is once again gearing up to cut frontline services and raise taxes.”

Anyone earning more than £27,850 in Scotland pays more income tax than someone living south of the border. People earning £50,000 pay around £1,500 extra per year.

Mr Joseph has previously promised to consider introducing a Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC) motion to impose a 44 per cent rate on incomes between £75,000 and £125,140.

This would mean that a Scot earning £100,000 a year would pay £3,607 more in income tax per year than someone making the same salary in England. The difference in crossing the border will increase to £400 compared to now.

Potential recruitment freeze and voluntary redundancies

Ms Robison said the Scottish Government had already taken an extra £1bn from taxpayers with the income tax rises already implemented.

He said “fiscal constraint” – where salary ranges for income tax bands are fixed and rising wages push workers to pay higher rates – has also helped improve income tax receipts.

The Finance Secretary criticized Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement, in which he cut National Insurance across the UK, calling it a budget aimed at tax cuts rather than public services. Although he said he was confident there would be no compulsory redundancies, he said the Scottish public sector would have to “change in terms of its size and shape.”

Ms Robison said there would be “workforce controls” in a clear sign of a freeze on recruitment and possibly voluntary redundancies. He also confirmed that a council tax freeze would be included in the Scottish Budget for next year, but declined to say how much local authorities would be compensated for.

Accused Scottish Tory shadow finance secretary Liz Smith said: “The estimated £1.5bn gap the Finance Secretary is trying to close is due to his no-cost public sector pay deals and council tax freeze, industrial scale SNP waste and Due to mixing. “His economic policies have led to slow growth.”

Responding to the Labor analysis, Ms Robison said: “Despite the impact of Brexit, the Scottish economy has been resilient – ​​since 2007, GDP per capita has grown by nine per cent in Scotland, compared with six per cent in the UK. There has been an increase. In 2022, Scotland’s GDP is projected to grow by 5.2 percent compared to 4.3 percent in the UK.

Expand your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Source: www.bing.com