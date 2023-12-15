Hampton mansion once asked for $150 million at auction with no reserve

An oceanfront mansion in the Hamptons that was once valued at $150 million is up for auction with no reserve early next year.

With that nine-figure sticker price, it should come as no surprise that this property was once the most expensive property on the market in the affluent enclave, located on the far eastern end of New York’s Long Island, according to Concierge Auctions. Who is handling it. sale.

More: Rod Stewart raises the price of his Los Angeles megamansion to $80 million

Known as La Dune, the home is on Gin Lane in Southampton – one of the most exclusive addresses in the Hamptons – and has been on and off the market since 2016. It is owned by art magazine publisher Louis Blouin, who has reportedly faced a host of financial issues and multiple bankruptcy filings to avoid foreclosure of the compound. He could not be reached for comment.

Concierge Auctions / Gavin Ziegler

The 4-acre expanse includes two homes, two pools and a tennis court, as well as beach access and pleasant views. Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions, said La Dune “epitomizes luxurious living among the world’s most extraordinary neighborhoods and real estate.”

Hidden behind fences and gates, the four-story main house was built in 1892 and has undergone contemporary updating, the auction house said. Spread over 11,000 square feet, it has 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, spacious living rooms, a formal dining area, a breakfast room, a library and staff accommodation.

Famously, the house was used for the filming of several scenes in Woody Allen’s 1978 film “Interiors”.

The second residence on the property, a separate structure built in 2001, was designed to reflect the style and proportions of the main house. Thus, both residences share similar design elements, including dark polished wooden floors, white interiors with intricate moldings, and coffered ceilings.

Concierge Auctions / Rich Taverna

Each house is equipped with a gym and sauna, while the second residence also has a home theater and billiards room.

Outside, with more than 400 feet of ocean frontage, there are palatial grounds with courtyards, private gardens, patios and decks.

Bidding will open on January 10 and will end on January 24 at Sotheby’s “Vision of America” ​​event. It is being sold in partnership with Sotheby’s International Realty’s Harold Grant, Corcoran Group’s Tim Davis and Cody Wichinsky, president and founding partner of Bespoke Real Estate.

Source: www.mansionglobal.com