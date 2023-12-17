Hampshire business owner named top 'Mumpreneur' at Everywoman Entrepreneur Awards

Little Kitchen Company founder Kat Salanson has been crowned ‘Mumpreneur’ at the Everywoman Entrepreneur Awards.

Ms Salasan left a senior position in financial services in 2010 to start her own business.

The Little Kitchen Company was inspired by their passion for food, customer experience, and a desire to better balance the challenges of a young family.

The Hampshire catering business now employs over 70 permanent staff.

The Winchester businesswoman was one of 11 women from across the country who beat out nearly 1,000 other entrants to win the title.

all 11 winners

The Mumpreneur category was awarded to a woman who established her own business while raising a child aged 12 years or younger.

The Everywoman Entrepreneur Awards, in collaboration with BGF and NatWest, was held on Wednesday, 6 December at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, attracting over 400 talented women and supporters of female entrepreneurs.

Maxine Benson, co-founder of Everywoman, said: “The Everywoman Entrepreneur Awards have a central role in highlighting the gap between the growth ambitions of female-founded businesses and their access to funding. These talented women are wealth and job creators and are the businesses we must invest in for the growth of UK plc.

“The awards are a call to action for the investment and finance communities to redouble their efforts to understand how they can better serve these ambitious, indomitable female founders.”

Dana Spedding, investor at BGF, said: “We are delighted to highlight these deserving winners. Their resilience, tenacity and determination is even more inspiring considering the challenging economic backdrop in which they are working. We hope that by raising awareness of the financial and strategic support available to aspiring founders we can create even more successful businesses in the future and act as a guide for women-led businesses in the UK and Ireland.

Julie Baker, head of enterprise and climate engagement and partnerships at NatWest Group, said: “The Every Woman Entrepreneur Awards is, as always, a fantastic opportunity to come together to celebrate and showcase the remarkable female entrepreneurs who make an invaluable contribution to business. “They are great role models. I’m proud to have NatWest as an associate sponsor of the awards and I congratulate all the winners and finalists.”

Visit Every Woman.com/entrepreneur-awards/ for more information.

