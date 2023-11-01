(Bloomberg) — Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is trying to raise up to $270 million in an initial public offering that could be one of the last major tests of investors’ appetite for a new listing this year.

The specialty insurer will offer 6.25 million Class B shares as well as 8.75 million shares from existing shareholders at $16 to $18 a share, it said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday. Pricing at the top end of that range would value Hamilton at about $2 billion.

Hamilton’s decision to pursue the listing comes at a uncertain time for U.S. IPOs following recent shaky starts from high-profile issuers including Arm Holdings Plc and Birkenstock Holding Plc.

Some IPO candidates, including KKR & Co-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. and cloud and data security startup Rubrik Inc., are reviewing timelines for potential listings amid a stock market decline, persistently high rates and escalating conflict in the Middle East.

EQT AB-owned health care payments company Westar Holding Corp., which was set to launch its investor roadshow this week, has delayed its offering until December at the earliest, a person familiar with the matter said. , who asked not to be identified as it was not public.

CVC Capital Partners, one of Europe’s largest private equity firms, is postponing its planned Amsterdam listing and will reconsider an IPO next year after investor sentiment improves, according to people familiar with the matter.

Established in 2013, Bermuda-headquartered Hamilton underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance risks globally through its subsidiaries.

The company’s IPO is being led by Barclays PLC and Morgan Stanley, with participation from Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Co., BMO Capital Markets, Dowling & Partners Securities, JMP Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc. and Commerzbank AG are also acting as bookrunners. ,

