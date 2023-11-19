Hamilton says Vegas drama ‘proved critics wrong’

Red Bull boss Christian Horner Las Vegas delivers ‘a spectacular Grand Prix’ at ‘insane’ pace (Angela Weiss)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said Saturday’s thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix, won by champion Max Verstappen, was the perfect answer to critics of the new race.

Verstappen was the most prominent of critics of the scene in Vegas this week, arguing that the Grand Prix was overshadowed by the razzmatazz in the party city.

But night-time street races with multiple lead changes as the cars drove down the famous Vegas ‘Strip’ show that the event can also provide sporting thrills.

Hamilton, who finished seventh, said, “For all the people who were so negative about this weekend, saying it’s all about the show and blah blah blah – I think Vegas proved them wrong. Gave.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner agreed.

“I thought it was a great race. Exciting. You have long straights, big braking zones and no grip, which is very difficult for the drivers.

“I thought it made for a great grand prix and the pace here is crazy,” he said, adding that Verstappen had clearly enjoyed the challenge.

He said, “He loves this kind of race. Even though he was on the end of the penalties. When he came back… the way he fought. I think he changed his mind about Vegas.”

But Verstappen was careful with his words when asked to reflect on F1’s return to the city after a 41-year absence.

“Well, I was expecting it to be a good race today, it’s exactly like I said before about the straights, low-speed corners… so that’s never been my issue.

He added, “But, yes, today was fun. That’s the only thing I want to say about it. Today was fun and I hope everyone enjoyed it.”

Verstappen sang along with ‘Viva Las Vegas’ when it was played on the team radio at the end of the race, but suggested not to read too much into it.

He joked, “I mean Christian put me on the spot so I can’t leave him hanging because I have to sign but I definitely need some lessons. I think I’ll have to book an appointment.” “Need to go to Germany to do that.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he did not think much would need to be adjusted for next year’s event.

He said, “I wouldn’t change much. I would probably change qualifying, moving it from midnight to 10 p.m., the same time the race starts. Other than that I think it was a perfect schedule. There’s more to say.” Nothing is there.”

Sev/Bsp

Source