Hamas shorted Israeli companies days before October 7 attack to profit from massacre: report

Hamas and others with advanced information about the terrorist group’s October 7 massacre in Israel profited from the horrific attack by short selling shares of Israeli companies a few days earlier and profiting when that stock went down in the wake of the attack. May have raised, says a new study.

Published by the Social Science Research Network on Sunday, the study was conducted by Robert Jackson, Jr. of New York University School of Law and Joshua Mitts of Columbia Law School. The analysis found that billions of dollars in Israeli shekels came from shorting shares of some companies – or when a trader borrows shares and then sells them with the intention of buying them back at a profit – just before October 7.

“We document a significant increase in short selling in major Israeli-company [exchange-traded fund] a few days before the Hamas attack on October 7,” the study says.

“Short selling that day far exceeded the short selling that occurred during many other times of crisis, including the recession following the financial crisis, the 2014 Israel-Gaza war, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Similarly, we identified an increase in short selling before the attacks in dozens of Israeli companies doing business in Tel Aviv.”

According to the study, one Israeli company alone sold 4.43 million new shares short between September 14 and October 5, generating a “profit (or avoided estimated loss)” of 3.2 billion NIS on the additional short sales.

“While we do not see any overall increase in shorting Israeli companies on US exchanges, we do identify a sharp and unusual increase, just before

“Trades in risky short-dated options on these companies tend to expire right after the attacks,” the study said.

Additionally, the researchers found that similar instances occurred several times when there were reports that Hamas was planning similar attacks, with “the magnitude of the reduction in EIS peaking on April 3, with a peak seen on October 2.” It was at the same level as last year.”

“Our findings show that traders gained information about upcoming attacks and profited from these tragic events, and this is consistent with our prior literature

“Show that this type of trading occurs in the United States and internationally within the gaps of legal restrictions on reported trading,” the researchers wrote.

Top Hamas leaders are living in luxury as Israeli bombardments in Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks killed several people.

The group’s three main leaders are reportedly worth $11 billion and are living in Qatar, where Hamas operates an office in the capital Doha.

Ismail Haniyeh, who leads Hamas’ main policymaking body, is worth more than $4 billion and has been seen living in luxury hotels in Qatar and Turkey with his two adult sons.

