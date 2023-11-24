Hamas releases 24 hostages from Gaza after Israel ceasefire agreement

(Bloomberg) — Hamas released an initial group of 24 hostages held in Gaza under a four-day ceasefire with Israel, a brief pause in the six-week war that followed a deadly attack by militants last month. The Palestinian territories have been destroyed.

Most read from Bloomberg

“We are relieved to confirm the safe release of the 24 hostages,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the group was made up of 13 Israelis, some of whom had dual citizenship, as well as 10 Thai citizens and one citizen of the Philippines, which helped negotiate the deal. All were women or minors.

The freed people were among 240 people captured when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, triggering Israeli bombardment and an offensive on Gaza. The ceasefire came into effect early Friday. Under the agreement, Israel on Friday released the first group of 39 jailed Palestinian women and minors, Qatar said.

“This is only a start, but so far it has been good,” President Joe Biden said in comments from Nantucket, Massachusetts. “We hope that more hostages will be released tomorrow – and even more hostages will be released the day after that.” He said the timing of the release of the American hostages was unclear.

Calling the agreement “the result of extensive U.S. diplomacy,” Biden said he has been in touch with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel to ensure the effort “remains on track.”

Read more: Biden hails start of ceasefire, hopes more hostages will be released

The pause in the fighting “provides a critical opportunity to deliver much-needed food, medicine, water and fuel,” Biden said, adding, “We are not wasting a single minute.”

As the ceasefire took effect, streets in the southern Gaza Strip – where Israel has urged civilians to evacuate as its troops concentrate on the north – were filled with people emerging from shelters, some carrying belongings. Were, as footage shown on Al Jazeera. In the city of Khan Yunis, cars crowded the streets and honked their horns.

Under the agreement, reached after weeks of complex and delicate negotiations brokered by Qatar, the US and Egypt, Hamas is ultimately to return 50 women and children. Israel is to release 150 Palestinian women and youth.

The Israeli military said the hostages released Friday arrived in Israel and underwent initial medical assessments before being taken to hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, “We have completed the first return of our hostages” and “we are committed to returning them all.” He said, “We are committed to achieving all the goals of the war” – a reference to Israel’s intention to resume military attacks on Hamas when the four-day ceasefire ends.

Netanyahu’s office said the Israelis released included two-year-old Aviv Asher and his family to 85-year-old Yaffa Adar.

Understanding the Roots of the Israel-Hamas War: QuickTake

The UN said Israeli attacks from air, land and sea had intensified ahead of the ceasefire. Shortly before the pause, the Israeli military warned people in Gaza to stay in the southern areas. Thousands of people have fled their homes in the north in recent weeks, which Israel says is Hamas’s “center of gravity.”

According to the United Nations, the halt in fighting was accompanied by an increase in humanitarian aid into Gaza. It said 137 truckloads of goods had been unloaded at its reception point in Gaza, the largest humanitarian convoy since October 7. The world body also said 21 seriously ill patients were evacuated from the north of Gaza.

The start of the ceasefire was delayed by a day as the two sides negotiated last-minute negotiations through Qatar after an initial agreement was reached on Wednesday morning.

“These are going to be some very delicate days,” Mairav ​​Zonszen, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Bloomberg Television on Friday. “We will have to see how things develop if both sides adhere to the agreement.”

The pause in fighting is the first major lull since the conflict began on October 7. That day, Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU, attacked southern Israeli communities and army targets from Gaza. Israel said Hamas killed 1,200 people as well as taking hostages.

Israel responded by bombing the Gaza Strip, a densely populated Mediterranean region with about 2.3 million residents. It also launched a ground offensive into the northern sector in late October. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, about 15,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

–With assistance from Akayla Gardner, Augusta Saraiva, Jordan Fabian and Jennifer Jacobs.

(Updated with Biden comments starting in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com