Hamas has claimed responsibility for the deadly shooting in Jerusalem

After the attack by Palestinian terrorists, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that his government will distribute more guns to Israeli citizens.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for a gun attack in Jerusalem that killed three people and wounded eight others.

The Palestinian militant group called for “increased resistance against Israel.”

Two brothers from East Jerusalem “sacrificed themselves by carrying out an operation”, Hamas said in a statement.

Israeli police confirmed that the gunmen had been shot.

Authorities say the men were driving cars, one of which was armed with an M-16 assault rifle and the other with a pistol, and opened fire at a bus stop in west Jerusalem during rush hour.

Footage broadcast by Israeli television shows two men getting out of a white car and opening fire before being shot dead.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency identified the brothers as 30 and 38-years-old. Both were affiliated with Hamas and had previously been jailed in Israel.

“This operation came as a natural response to the unprecedented crimes committed by the occupation,” Hamas said in a statement, referring to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and its treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening, said the attack was a “reminder of the terrorist threat Israel faces on a daily basis.”

In a statement, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the two soldiers and civilian who intervened at the site of the attack. “My government will continue the distribution of weapons to civilians,” he said.

In mid-November, an Israeli soldier was killed and five members of the Israeli Security Forces were wounded in an attack on a road separating Jerusalem from the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas. All three attackers were killed.

