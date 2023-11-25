Hamas blocks release of hostages over aid to Gaza

A convoy of trucks carrying fuel and aid in the Zitoun district of Gaza City (AFP via Getty Images)

Hamas says it has delayed a second round of hostage releases scheduled for Saturday until Israel commits to allowing aid trucks to enter northern Gaza.

Its military wing said the release would be delayed if Israel did not comply with agreed conditions for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

There was no immediate Israeli reaction to the statement.

The blow came just hours after Egypt, which controls the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza through which vital aid supplies have resumed flowing, said it had received “positive signals” from all sides on a possible extension of the deal. Are. Hamas was expected to release more than a dozen hostages for several dozen Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, part of an exchange on the second day of the ceasefire.

An Israeli military spokesman had earlier said that 13 hostages would be released on Saturday in exchange for 39 Palestinians.

Earlier, Egyptian officials had claimed that 14 hostages would be released in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners.

The exchange came on the second day of a ceasefire that has allowed vital humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and brought the first relief to civilians after seven weeks of war.

People watch as an Israeli helicopter carrying hostages lands at the Schneider Medical Center in Tel Aviv on November 24 (AFP via Getty Images)

On the first day of a four-day ceasefire, Hamas released 24 of the approximately 240 hostages taken during the October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison.

Among those freed from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and one Filipino.

During the four days of the ceasefire, Hamas will release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has said the ceasefire could be extended by an additional day for every additional 10 hostages released – United States President Joe Biden said he hoped that would happen.

Separately, a Qatari delegation arrived in Israel on Saturday to coordinate with the parties on the ground and “ensure that the deal goes smoothly”, according to a diplomat briefed on the visit.

The start of the ceasefire on Friday morning brought the first moment of peace for the 2.3 million Palestinians who have been troubled and frustrated by relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and residential areas. Was destroyed.

Rocket attacks into Israel from Gaza militants also subsided.

For Imad Abu Hajar, a resident of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza City area, the pause meant he could again search the debris of his home, which was destroyed in an Israeli attack last week.

They found the bodies of a cousin and nephew, bringing the death toll from the attack to 19. With his sister and two other relatives still missing, they resumed their excavations on Saturday.

“We want to find him and give him a dignified burial,” he said.

The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up deliveries of food, water and medicine in the largest quantities since the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys on 21 October.

It was capable of delivering 34,078 gallons of fuel – just over 10% of the pre-war daily quantity – as well as cooking gas.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis on Saturday, a long line of people with fuel cans and other containers waited outside a filling station to get some of the newly delivered fuel.

For the first time in more than a month, aid reached northern Gaza, the center of Israel’s ground offensive. A UN convoy delivered flour to two facilities sheltering people displaced by the fighting.

The United Nations said it and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society were able to evacuate 40 patients and family members from a hospital in Gaza City, where most of the fighting has taken place, to a hospital in Khan Younis.

However, the relief brought by the ceasefire has been diminished for both sides – among Israelis due to the fact that not all hostages will be freed and among Palestinians due to the brevity of the pause. The brief ceasefire has left Gaza plunged into a humanitarian crisis and under the threat that fighting could soon resume.

Israel has vowed to resume its large-scale offensive once the ceasefire ends. That dashes hopes that the deal could ultimately help ease the conflict, which has fueled violence in the occupied West Bank.

After nightfall on Friday, a line of ambulances carrying freed hostages passed from Gaza into Egypt through the Rafah crossing. The freed Israelis included nine women and four children aged nine and under.

The released hostages were taken to three Israeli hospitals for observation. Schneider Children’s Medical Center said it was treating eight Israelis – four children and four women – and all were in good physical condition.

It said he was also receiving psychological treatment, adding that “these are sensitive moments for the families”.

In a plaza called Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, crowds of Israelis celebrated the news.

Yael Adar saw her mother, 85-year-old Yaffa Adar, in a TV broadcast of the release and was overjoyed to see her walking.

“It was a big concern what would happen to his health during these almost two months,” he told Israel’s Channel 12.

But Yael’s 38-year-old son, Tamir Adar, remains imprisoned. Both were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. “Everyone needs to come back. This is happiness locked in sadness,” he said.

The hostages included several generations. Nine-year-old Ohad Munder-Zichri was freed along with her mother, Karen Munder, and grandmother, Ruthie Munder.

The boy was abducted while he was on vacation visiting his grandparents in the kibbutz, where about 80 people – about a quarter of all residents of the small community – were abducted.

The hostages’ plight has fueled anger among some families that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is not doing enough to bring them home.

A few hours later, 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenage boys held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem were released. In the West Bank city of Beitunia, hundreds of Palestinians came out of their homes to celebrate, blowing horns and setting off fireworks that lit up the night sky.

Teenagers were jailed for minor crimes such as throwing stones. These women included several convicted of trying to stab Israeli soldiers and several arrested at checkpoints in the West Bank.

Aseel Munir al-Titi, a released Palestinian prisoner, said, “It is a joy mixed with sadness because our release from prison came at the cost of the lives of martyrs and the innocence of children.”

The war erupted when several thousand Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking many hostages, including infants, women and older adults, as well as soldiers.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari said the hope was that the momentum provided by the agreement would end the violence. Qatar acted as a mediator with the US and Egypt.

But hours before it was to take effect, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant told troops that their respite would be short-lived and that the war would resume with intensity for at least two more months.

Mr Netanyahu has also vowed to continue the war to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities, end its 16-year rule in Gaza and return all hostages.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza government.

About two-thirds of the dead were women and children, although details of the latest numbers have not been released. The figure does not include updated figures from hospitals in the north, where communications have been broken.

The ministry says that about 6,000 people are reported missing, who are feared buried under the debris. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and terrorists in the death toll.

Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas fighters, without presenting evidence of its count.

