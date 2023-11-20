Halma buys surgical innovation firm TeDan in £72m deal

Depending on TeDan’s performance, it will pay up to an additional £9 million

Safety equipment company Halma has acquired the US-based TeDan group of surgical innovation companies.

The deal is worth an initial $89.1 million (approximately £72 million) on a cash and debt-free basis.

As part of the deal, the FTSE 100-listed firm has acquired TeDan Surgical Innovations, West Coast Surgical, Access Surgical Innovations and TeDan Surgical Innovations.

The Buckinghamshire-based company will also pay an additional $10.9 million (about £9 million) in cash based on TeDan’s performance over the period through June 2024.

The deal will be on a cash and debt-free basis for an initial $89.1 million, which the group says will be funded from its existing facilities.

TeDan will be a standalone company in Halma’s healthcare sector, led by its current management team.

On its website, TeDan says it is ‘committed to providing innovative, high-quality surgical access systems designed to optimize exposure and improve the surgeon experience.’

Mark Ronchetti, Halma’s group chief executive, said: ‘TeDan extends the technologies and capabilities of our healthcare sector in the treatment of patients in acute clinical settings.

‘TeDan’s growth is supported by the aging of the population and evolving lifestyles, as well as the increasing need for surgical treatments and the development of innovative new surgical procedures that improve efficiency and standards of care.

‘We are delighted to welcome the Tedan team to Helma and look forward to working with them to expand their global impact.’

Danny Fishman, chief executive of Tedan, said: ‘Global spending on healthcare is increasing as demand continues to grow, especially as the number of people over 60 exceeds one billion.

‘For more than ten years, TeDan has been at the forefront of surgical access innovation, leading to a better experience for surgeons in the operating room and better outcomes for patients.

‘Joining Halma will help us grow and invest in the US and internationally. “Together, we share a common purpose of ensuring a healthier future for everyone, every day.”

The deal is the latest in a number of acquisitions made by the company.

In February, Halma bought Thermocable, a maker of linear heat detectors based in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in a deal worth £22 million.

Halma shares rose 1.75 per cent to 2,089.00p in afternoon trading on Monday.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk