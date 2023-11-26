Hall sues Oates for being 'out of touch' with business deal, documents show

Private Eyes is now investigating the inner workings of the legal rift between legendary soft-rock duo Hall & Oates.

Daryl Hall, 77, sued Oates’ wife, John Oates, 75, and another trustee earlier this month, alleging that Oates’ plan to sell his side of the joint venture would violate their business agreement, Court documents revealed.

The Nashville judge who temporarily blocked Oates’ maneuver on Wednesday ordered the unsealing of more documents in the case after the lawsuit, filed under seal on Nov. 16, left details of the case unclear.

Now, unsealed records reveal that Chancellor Russell Perkins has issued a temporary restraining order against Oates and his trust, blocking the sale of his share of Whole Oates Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave Music for 15 days or It will be put on hold until an arbitrator makes a decision.

The lawsuit was first filed after Oates performed a solo show in which she sang songs that Hall took credit for writing. Sources close to the conflict tell TMZ that the legal battle is “about the ground rules of who can sing what as a solo artist, as well as obviously the money issue.”

Hall’s attorneys had moved to seal some of the lawsuit’s filings, arguing that it was a private matter between the singers, who performed 70s and 80s yacht rock hits such as “You Make My Dreams (Come True) )” and “Rich Girl”. Although Perkins ordered some filings unsealed, he did not reveal what exactly was at stake in the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Hall’s attorneys claimed that Oates and his team violated a confidentiality provision by sharing their business arrangements in the letter of intent to Primary Wave, which they say should have allowed the sale to be legally rejected.

According to the filing, Hall alleged, “The entire unauthorized transaction is the product of an undisputed breach of contract.”

The case will now be heard during the court hearing on November 30.

The filing reveals that Primary Wave has held a “significant interest” in the band’s catalog for more than 15 years.

In 2021, Hall told Sky News that he was not happy with previous arrangements, as he warned artists to retain their publishing rights, saying, “It’s all you have.”

“Oh, in the early days, it sold out for me and I didn’t get any money,” he said.

Hall and Oates met in Philadelphia in the late ’60s, when they both attended Temple University. According to Billboard, he has released 18 albums and achieved 16 top-10 hits and 6 chart toppers.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We have this incredibly good problem of having so many hits,” Oates said before bringing his shows back in 2021 after his tour was halted by COVID-19.

“Believe me, playing those songs is no ordinary task because they are really very good.”

In 2015, the two teamed up to sue a Brooklyn-based food company that was selling a granola snack called Howlin’ Oats.

