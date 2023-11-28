Halfway through Medicaid renewal, health insurers’ outlook is stable

More than 10 million people have been dropped from Medicaid under the pandemic-era program , [+] People covered by health insurance are taking a break, but Moody’s Investors Service said on November 20, 2023 that the financial impact on health insurers “has been relatively small so far.” getty

A new report from Moody’s Investors Service indicates that the outlook for large health insurers remains stable for the rest of 2023 despite challenges, including the potential loss of millions of Medicaid enrollees.

The report lists nearly every major publicly traded health insurer, including CVS Health’s Aetna, Cigna, Centene, Eleven Health, Humana, Molina and UnitedHealth Group. Those with large Medicaid businesses made up a large portion of what they lost from the surge in Americans purchasing individual coverage under the Affordable Care Act and enrollment growth from other commercial plans.

“Earnings were also supported by improving individual market performance and higher levels of commercial enrollments than anticipated in our 2023 outlook,” Moody’s said. “Overall, membership has increased despite the ongoing Medicaid redesignation process.”

The so-called “Medicaid redesignation process” is about halfway through, Moody’s said, citing reports that more than 10 million Medicaid enrollments have been canceled. Medicaid redetermination, also called Medicaid renewal or Medicaid recertification, essentially occurs when people are asked to show that they are eligible for such coverage.

But things are changing somewhat this year given the end of the U.S. public health emergency in May, which increased the number of Americans covered when Medicaid redistricting temporarily ended three years ago.

“About 71% were disenrolled for procedural reasons, and many of them will be re-enrolled once the paperwork is complete,” Moody’s said. “As expected, this is somewhat slowing the earnings growth rates of the health insurers we rate, but this is only one of several drivers of this trend. We expect the majority of enrollees will re-enroll in the individual market or employer-based insurance.

Moody’s said the rescheduling process should be completed around May 2024.