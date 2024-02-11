Every year the Super Bowl, the pinnacle event of the American football season, presents a massive half-time music show and some amazingly unique and innovative trailers for its estimated 110 million strong television audience.

It’s Super Bowl weekend!

While most Europeans will be curled up in bed when the actual American football game is broadcast, American sporting’s biggest event is still a huge cultural event that many people around the world will watch the next day.

The game itself is a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Yeah, I don’t know what that means, but I’m sure the strategy, tackling, throwing and kicking… or a combination of all of these, will make for a tense display of sporting talent. Is travis kels At least in one team? it’s hard to say.

Anyway, the last reason I get excited about the Super Bowl is the game itself. Instead, the Super Bowl promises three attractive things for cultural obsession – the halftime show, upcoming movie trailers, and stunt-casting commercials. Let’s see what we have to expect.

legendary halftime show

In early Super Bowls, most halftime shows were performed by college marching bands. This changed when famous musicians started being hired from the 70s onwards. Since Michael Jackson’s captivating performance in 1993, the halftime show has focused on celebrating living legends.

Diana Ross, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Madonna and Beyoncé all feature in the halftime show. Performance over the past two years including 2022 hip-hop great Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, while last year’s show featured a heavily pregnant rihanna Returning from the spotlight to perform the most-watched halftime show in history.

Big shoes to fill again. This year’s booking is American R&B legend Usher. ‘Yes!’ The singer has previously performed at the Super Bowl as a special guest for the Black Eyed Peas 2011 show, where he performed his song ‘OMG’ with will.i.am.

At this point, guest appearances for the halftime show are almost guaranteed and likely candidates would be featured artists on Usher’s biggest tunes, including Lil Jon, Ludacris, Pitbull, and potentially Will.i.am. However, maybe Usher will surprise us and bring out someone unexpected. I’m still hoping for Ms. Lauryn Hill. That’s certainly a better choice than bringing up convicted violent criminal Chris Brown, who Usher featured in a song after attacking Rihanna.

The pre-game celebration has already been confirmed to include country musician Reba McEntire, rapper Post Malone, singer Andra Day and DJ Tiësto, who will also be the first in-game DJ. Whatever horrible that means.

Why are Super Bowl trailers and commercials such a big deal?

Before we get into the line-up of expected trailers and already-revealed commercials that will run through the Super Bowl broadcast and during halftime, it’s worth spending a moment questioning why they’re worth stopping by in the first place. .

The figure quoted for the Super Bowl ad is a whopping $7 million (€6.5 million) per 30 seconds. For a multi-minute trailer, it’s a quick way to settle a pretty shocking credit card bill for the poor guy running the marketing campaign.

A decade-old analysis of films with trailers at the event between 2004 and 2014 showed that films saw an $8.4 million increase in their opening weekend. But with many films already launching their first trailer on social media, is it still an effective marketing tool?

For some films – like last year shine And Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Having a trailer at the Super Bowl does not necessarily guarantee box office success. Even financial successes like last year fast x, didn’t break the franchise’s high expectations at all. Instead it watered down the success of the previous iteration, which also received the Super Bowl trailer treatment.

There is also an argument that it is no longer worth spending the money, especially if most of the films that can afford a Super Bowl trailer in their budget are superhero films that have suffered steep declines at the box office in recent years. Is kept.

Still, as far as advertisers are concerned, the Super Bowl is a big opportunity. Last year’s game was watched by more than 115 million people and PopChips commercials reuniting ‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul made headlines around the world. hollywood actors strike Repeated the feat.

Tipped Trailers and Ads

As of now, the Super Bowl halftime show trailer is unconfirmed. Many of the trailers will be audiences’ first glimpses of the films, while other trailers will be new content from films that have already been released.

According to DiversityThe movies with expected trailers this year are:

deadpool 3 inside out 2 kingdom of the planet of the apes A Quiet Place: Day One If Bob Marley: One Love Wicked fall boy kung fu panda 4 twisters

It’s not exactly the most inspiring list, being largely made up of big-name releases that most studios would expect to champion. The game will be broadcast on CBS, a division of Paramount. So it’s no surprise that the three films are Paramount vehicles, although a real treat would have been the teaser of gladiator 2,

The other studios present are Disney and Universal, with no entries for Warner Bros., Sony, Netflix, or Amazon on the reported list.

On the advertising front, Uber Eats has gathered some of the biggest names in the entire game for a bunch of commercials. First, ‘Friend‘ Stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite, power couple again David and Victoria Beckham star.

Super Bowl ads will run galore this year – Kris Jenner is promoting Oreos – off-key – Eric Andre starring in a drumstick promo – Before landing on the gold tier, famous TikToker Francesca Scorsese and her dad Marty have a website Making for Squarespace.

And then finally, there’s another big attraction for culture fans not interested in the big business of throwing and catching a ball. Or is it making a splash in American football? After all, it is named after the feet. Please someone tell me, I really don’t know.

That final factor is Kansas City Chiefs current boo Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Since the mega-popstar started dating Kelsey The severity of their media coverage Has created a halo effect for the NFL.

From countless camera shots of her cheering on Kelce to pap shots of the pair outside of the game, Swift has brought a new audience to the game.

Swift will likely hit the road this weekend after recently confirming her Japan tour dates. If he is in attendance, expect the many cameras in the stadium to spend more than their fair share of time on him. Advertisers are already expecting it to be the most-watched Super Bowl in history, and Swift will play a key role in making their ad spend worthwhile.

