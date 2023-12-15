Paris-Orly and Brest airports will be particularly affected as airport workers will walk out on Monday.

France is bracing for airport chaos on Monday as air traffic controllers go on strike.

As a precaution, more than half of the flights at some airports will be cancelled.

Disruption and delays are expected for passengers traveling between the evening of 17 December and 6 am on 19 December.

The French civil aviation authority DGAC has asked travelers to postpone their trips if possible. They advise anyone with a flight booked during the strike to contact their airline before traveling to the airport.

Which airports will be affected by the strike in France?

strike This will include air traffic control staff from the CRNA Nord tower, which manages airspace in the north of France.

Paris-Orly, Lyon, Lille, Brest, Rouen, Poitiers and Saint-Yan airports may be affected. including other airports Paris Charles de Gaulle is not expected to face cancellation.

Paris-Orly will be particularly badly affected, with DGAC ordering the cancellation of 30 per cent of flights that day to limit disruption. in brittany breast Airports and airlines have been asked to reduce their flights by 50 percent. It is left up to them to decide which flights to cancel.

Minimum service provisions aimed at reducing dissolution The DGAC says it will be implemented on passenger journeys only where rules allow – including Paris-Orly, Poitiers and Lyon.

There may be delay due to strike flights For advertising from other countries using French airspace.

Why are French air traffic controllers going on strike?

are air traffic controllers sloganeering According to the new rules, if employees plan to join a strike, they will have to give 48 hours notice to their managers.

The law aims to reduce dissolution For passengers during industrial action. But air traffic controllers say this is a violation of their right to strike.

The notice period gives employers time to create a temporary schedule based on the number of employees available. It also allows DGAC to manage the situation more effectively and minimize Cancelled,

The law does not limit the rights of air traffic controllers to take industrial action or guarantee a minimum number of flights During strike hours.

If the dispute is not resolved, strike action is possible in future. It is not clear that’olympics The ‘struggle’ – declared by union SNCTA before the new law came into force – is still to persist.

In Paris-Orly, workers have an additional reason behind their industrial action. In October, Air France announced that it would stop using the airport as its domestic hub by the summer of 2026. decline in passenger numbers,

The airline will transfer its operations to Paris-Charles de Gaulle in Roissy, where it says employees will be offered equivalent positions. But many at Paris-Orly and regional airports such as Marseille, Toulouse and Nice fear their jobs will be lost.

