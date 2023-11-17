November 17, 2023
Half-Life’s big 25th anniversary update adds four new multiplayer maps and more


half life One of the greatest video games of all time and just ahead of its 25th anniversary on Sunday, Valve has released a major update for the first-person shooter. For one thing, the base game now includes half-life uplink, this was a demo half lifeBut most of its content does not appear in the original game.

uplink Initially available on CD that came free with magazines (remember those?) and hardware like a sound card. It has also been available on the Internet for some time for those who know where to look. But now players can access it by clicking on the New Game button half life yourself.

Additionally, Valve has added four new multiplayer maps. Some may look familiar, such as one based on an abandoned Zen outpost and another based on an old orbital satellite launch facility. “If we can switch on the oxygen lines, power and fuel, we might be able to keep this candle burning,” Valve said. The company has added three more maps that were originally available on the disc named Half-life: additional data,

Now, finally, you can play the original half life In widescreen without resorting to mods or fan remakes black mesa, Valve has added controller support along with other under-the-hood updates, UI tweaks, and bug fixes. Steam networking support should make multiplayer smoother as well.

Although it is an important part of Valve’s history, half life Not yet verified for Steam Deck. Instead it had a playable label. Valve wrote, “We finally put our game through our ‘verified’ tests, and… we failed miserably.” “So we fixed it! After retesting the game, half life Will officially wear a green checkmark.” So, that means it should run without a hitch on your new Steam Deck OLED.

The best part is that if somehow it is not already present in your library, half life Is free on Steam until November 20th. various half life And valve bundles are also on sale Half-Life Alyx That’s 66 percent off at $20.39.

It’s worth noting that Valve is now considering an anniversary edition. half life “This will be the definitive version and we will continue to support it going forward.” Like, say valve Half Life: Source There will be less prominence on Steam, but it will remain available so modders can continue to use its assets.

“We launched half life On November 19, 1998. We’re very proud of what we created during that time, and we’re extremely grateful to the community of players who have been enjoying it since.” Valve said, “The game hasn’t received as much attention lately as our Like many other titles in the catalog, so we thought this milestone was a great opportunity to improve the player experience and add some fun new ways to play the game.

Last but not least, Valve has released a new documentary to mark the 25th anniversary. The 65-minute film features developers and Valve co-founders discussing the early days of the company and their memories of working there half life, Happy birthday, Mr. Freeman.

