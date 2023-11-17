‘Half-Life’ turns 25: free game, new documentary, and tons of updates

Half-Life is 25 years old, and Valve is celebrating with a surprise suite of free updates… and a , [+] Documentary. valve

It’s not the dream surprise many were hoping for, but we’ll admit it. To celebrate 25 years of the launch of Amar half life On November 19, 1998, Valve released an hour-long documentary on its groundbreaking first-person shooter – simultaneously making the game free, and releasing a suite of updates to its most famous title.

The Valve team said: “We brought the band back together to celebrate this anniversary, and we invited the nice folks over at Secret Tape to film it all.

“Coming together after so much time was the perfect opportunity to revisit the game as it existed in its earliest forms, and to talk about how and why it ultimately took shape. Watch the film to see what it was like to be a part of the team at that time.

I’d love to give you my review, but I’m typing this while watching—but god, it really does seem special. Check it out for yourself.

To coincide with the documentary release half life The 25th Anniversary Update, which offers a ridiculous suite of bonuses – and the game is completely free on Steam if you get it before November 20th.

New features for half life25th birthday:

half-life uplinkA short campaign created by half life The team won the gold medal after the game, which was originally released as a special CD to magazines and hardware manufacturers

Four new multiplayer maps created by Valve’s level designers that “push the boundaries of what’s possible” half life Engine,” which includes ‘Contamination,’ ‘Pool Party,’ ‘Disposal,’ and ‘Rocket Mania’

Updated graphics settings, which gives you “[p]Keep the game as it looked in 1998, but on modern monitors”

Other graphics options, including widescreen FOV, texture smoothing, lighting fixes, software rendering on Linux, and the opportunity to disable unfiltered textures.

Controller and Steam Networking Support

Steam Deck support, after Valve “finally brought our game through our own ‘verified’ tests” and “failed very hard.” So we fixed it!”

UI scaling support for higher resolutions

Restored content, bringing back the classic Valve logo video with its unforgettable music, plus a new menu to mimic the 1998 creation

Ivan the Space Biker and Proto Barney—the original heroes of “Alpha Build” half life”-Now available as a multiplayer skin.

Half-Life 3 Confirmed? No. Still, it’s nice to know that Valve still knows this is a good thing. This might be the power they need to end the series, or at least make it Half-Life Alyx 2,

Learn more about today’s exciting news on Dedicated half life 25th Anniversary Page.