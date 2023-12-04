Half a steak and a straight tequila: how restaurant goers save

Going to restaurants has become more expensive. Food away from home prices were 5.4% higher in October than the same month last year. This is actually the lowest increase in nearly two years, but it is still quite high. And consumers, well, you could say they’re adjusting.

In the final Beige Book for 2023, which came out last week, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City reported that restaurant owners in its district said their revenues had declined as more customers avoided expensive items and divided dishes.

Lonnie Golden loves to party in restaurants.

“And I know it’s not a view you share with everyone who goes out, so you feel it first. You say, ‘Hey, who wants to share?’ Who wants to divide?” he said.

Golden, an economics professor at Penn State Abington, lives just outside Philadelphia. But on Sunday night he took his partner out for a nice dinner in New York City and said the prices shocked him. So they didn’t order food but shared a few small plates like scallops and mussels.

There were still survivors.

“Brought the mussels back with them on New Jersey Transit. We will see whether they survive in their original condition,” he said.

Perhaps to avoid carrying seafood on public transportation, Golden said it might make sense if restaurants were more upfront about portion sizes — especially now that sharing is more prevalent.

At Mac’s Seafood, which has several locations on Cape Cod, owner Mac Hay said he used to charge people a share fee if they split an entree. But this made the customers angry.

So, now they will just bring another plate.

“Because it’s more inconvenient for the kitchen to divide things in half,” he said. “And frankly, it doesn’t feel good when you normally cut your meals in half.”

Hay said customers are also looking for value in other ways, gravitating toward specialty items like “all-you-can-eat fish and chips.”

He said this cuts into his restaurant’s earnings. “But we hope that if they’re coming for fish and chips, you know, buy a cocktail with that,” he said.

And drinking is something people don’t stop doing even when they are worried about the economy.

“People eat a little less and they drink a little more, and the way they drink changes,” said Adam Helberg, CEO of Barcelona Wine Bar, which has locations across the country.

He said they’re selling fewer bottles of wine, but more sangria, the least expensive alcoholic drink on the menu.

They’re also selling fewer cocktails and more hard alcohol like tequila and gin.

“Cocktails are probably seen as a little more of a luxury than someone who wants something that’s, uh, faster and more effective, and you don’t have to drink a lot of them,” he said.

Basically, it gives you more alcoholic bang for your actual buck.

Source: www.marketplace.org