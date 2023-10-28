Haley sharply criticizes Trump at Jewish Republican event in Las Vegas

A series of speeches by Republican presidential candidates at a large gathering of Jewish donors and activists on Saturday demonstrated how the escalating conflict in the Middle East has turned foreign policy into a major campaign issue and sparked new divisions within the primary contest. Has been exposed.

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke to former President Donald J. Attacked Trump, calling him “confused”. Mr Trump promised to fight “jihadists, terrorists, Marxists” abroad and domestically. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the “false moral equivalence” between Hamas and Israeli deaths.

The Republican Jewish Coalition’s comments, set at a giant convention center at the Venetian in Las Vegas, came as Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza, and at a critical moment for the primary contest. With Mr Trump far ahead in the polls, time is running out for his challengers to differentiate themselves. And Ms. Haley and her other rivals see new opportunities in his clumsy response to attacks in Ukraine and Israel, which threaten to escalate into broader regional conflicts.

Mr. Trump, who spoke last, ignored the other candidates during his remarks, focusing on attacking President Biden as weak while arguing that the world would be better off if he were still in the White House. Would have been safe.

“If I were president, the attack on Israel would never have happened,” he told the 1,500 attendees packed into the ballroom. “I assume you believe it. Ukraine would never have happened. There is never inflation.”

Mr. Trump struck the most militaristic tone of the speakers, warning attendees about the dangers of “a lot of young strong people” entering the country who are “the same people who attacked Israel.” And he praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a neo-authoritarian leader admired by far-right nationalists in the United States and Europe who has been accused of employing anti-Semitic tactics for political gain.

In his remarks, Mr Trump cast himself as similar to Mr Orbán – a “very strong man”, he said – promising to keep the country safe through threats of force.

“If you shed a drop of American blood, we will shed a gallon of yours,” he said, arguing that the world has become less safe under Mr Biden. “I will defend America, and I will defend Western civilization from the barbarians, the savages, and the fascists that you now see trying to harm our beautiful Israel.”

Mr Trump did not comment on the withdrawal from the race of his former Vice President Mike Pence, who had announced he was ending his presidential bid before Mr Trump took the stage. In his final speech of the campaign, Mr Pence warned his party against adopting an isolationist foreign policy – ​​such as the policies put forward by Vivek Ramaswamy, who preceded him on the stage.

The Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting was perhaps the most high-profile gathering of the fall Republican primary season, made all the more urgent following the Hamas attack on Israel three weeks earlier. Last week, the organization was added as a sponsor of the third Republican debate, a reflection of how Israel united a broad coalition of party voters and officials, including foreign policy advocates, business leaders and evangelicals. Christians were involved.

It’s also an exciting moment for Republican officials: At the last minute, the event was rescheduled to accommodate the first national appearance of House Speaker-elect Mike Johnson, who will address the group on Saturday night.

Ms Haley used her address to launch some of the sharpest attacks of the 2024 primary race, questioning Mr Trump’s ability to manage the foreign affairs of a country that faces multiple military entanglements abroad. He highlighted comments the former president made just days after the attack criticizing Israeli intelligence and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as weak.

“As president, I will not applaud Hezbollah. Nor will I criticize Israel’s Prime Minister in the midst of tragedy and war. We have no time for personal vendettas,” he told the crowd of donors, activists and officials. “With all due respect, I wouldn’t be confused.”

Ms Haley, known for her staunch support of Israel during her time as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, is leading in the polls after two strong debate performances.

“Eight years ago, it was cool to have a leader who broke things. But right now, we need a leader who also knows how to rearrange things,” she said. “America needs a captain who will steady the ship, not capsize it. And Republicans need a candidate who can actually win.

All eight candidates present offered their strong support for Israel, promising to support military operations and fight against growing anti-Semitic threats at home, particularly on college campuses.

Of all the candidates, only Mr. Ramaswamy expressed his support, indicating that he would be less willing to provide military assistance to the Israelis should the conflict escalate. The entrepreneur and writer tried to win over the crowd, entering to the music of Matisyahu, an observant Jewish hip-hop artist, reciting a line of a Jewish prayer in Hebrew and liberally quoting Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion. Did. ,

In his address, which included a detailed account of modern Israeli military history, Mr. Ramaswamy attempted to take a more isolationist stance as support for Israel’s right to self-defense.

He said, “If Israel wants to destroy Hamas, it must go ahead and destroy Hamas.” “But these decisions are for Israel to take, not America. I am not running for the post of President of Israel. I am running for President of the United States.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has been Mr. Trump’s main rival during the campaign for several months, took a more serious tone in his remarks, saying, “This is too serious a moment for pettiness.”

Mr Christie and Mr Ramaswamy were the only candidates whose speeches received loud applause from different corners of the audience: Mr Christie has been the target of Trump supporters, and Mr Ramaswamy has been widely criticized for his hesitation to provide military aid.

Mr. Trump entered Saturday’s event as a crowd favorite, beloved for his record on Israel as president, which included moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and signing the Abraham Accords, which gave Israel, the United Arab Emirates There was an agreement normalizing relations between the Emirates and Bahrain. He also cut aid to the Palestinians, and his administration took steps to designate the campaign to boycott Israel as anti-Semitic.

But his criticism of Israeli intelligence and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as weak just days after the attack and his criticism of the Hezbollah attackers as “too smart” have invited attacks from his rivals.

Amid expressions of concern and solidarity for one of America’s closest allies, Republican politicians see political opportunities in the divisions that have opened up due to domestic conflict.

Several speakers Saturday condemned progressive Democratic lawmakers, particularly Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, whose names drew a loud boo from the audience. Others talked about tensions on college campuses, where students have clashed over the war.

“Progressives say they’re all about the safety and feelings of minorities, the oppressed, the marginalized,” said Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. “But when it comes to Jewish Americans who are being hurt – they are silent.”

