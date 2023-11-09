Haley calls Ramaswami ‘scum’ after bringing her daughter to GOP debate

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley told entrepreneur and fellow Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami to keep his daughter “out of your voice” during a controversial moment on the debate stage in Miami on Wednesday night.

Ramaswami was asked how he could ban TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social media app that has come under fire in the US government – if he himself is an active user.

Before explaining that social media platforms are important for reaching younger generations of Americans, Ramaswami said he “wanted to laugh at why Nikki Haley didn’t answer your question about the look in the eyes of families.” It’s about.”

“In the last debate he actually made fun of me for joining TikTok even though his own daughter had actually been using the app for a long time,” he said. “So you might want to take care of your family first.”

As the crowd started shouting loudly at Ramaswamy, a visibly angry Haley asked Ramaswamy to leave her 25-year-old daughter.

“Get your voice away from my daughter,” he said. “You are absolute filth.”

Ramaswamy and Haley have clashed repeatedly during three debates this campaign cycle. However, this was the first time Ramaswamy targeted a member of Haley’s family – which was roundly condemned by the crowd.

After the Republican debate, Vivek Ramaswamy told reporters that he did not hear former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley calling him ‘scum’. (Video: Joyce Koh/The Washington Post)

The US government and about 40 states have banned the use of TikTok on government-owned devices.

The app is massively popular around the world, especially among young internet users. While TikTok offers politicians one of the most powerful online megaphones to reach Millennial and Gen Z voters, it is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, raising many national security concerns as politicians remain wary of the competitive threat posed by China. Have become.

That didn’t stop Ramaswamy from joining the app earlier this year, where he’s been courting young voters on the app, including posting videos showing “a day in the life” during the campaign and sharing a photo of Internet provocateur Jake Paul. Including dancing along.

Ramaswamy joined TikTok just days after calling the app “digital fentanyl from China, flowing through our phones instead of the southern border.”

During a debate in September, Haley described Ramaswamy’s TikTok posts as “infuriating”, highlighting divisions within the GOP over the controversial social media app.

“TikTok is one of our most dangerous social media assets,” Haley said. “Every time I listen to you, something you say makes me feel a little stupid.”

Ramaswamy — who, at 38, is pitching himself as the next version of former President Donald Trump — has repeatedly defended his use of TikTok by arguing that Republicans need to connect with young voters “where they are.” “Need to meet.

A few days after the September debate, Haley doubled down on Ramaswamy’s criticism of his use of TikTok, telling “Fox News Sunday” that “just because 150 million people are on it, doesn’t mean you should do it because Because it is politically popular.”

“This is the Chinese Communist Party that is spying,” Haley said of the app.

Haley has said that TikTok can access users’ contacts, financial information, emails and text messages, but there is no evidence of this. A Washington Post review found that Facebook and other US-made apps collected just as much data as TikTok, if not more.

Kat Zakrzewski contributed to this report.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com