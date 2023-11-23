Haiti human rights group suspends operations after threats

(Reuters) – Haiti’s Center for Human Rights Analysis and Research (CARDH) is temporarily suspending its work due to imminent danger to its staff, its executive director said on Thursday, as the capital Port-au-Prince. Gang wars are increasing in some parts.

Gédéon Jean, who led the 16-person operation, said that a colleague, who was kidnapped on October 29 and freed on November 17, had warned that the group that kidnapped him was in trouble with the organization. Whose work was definitely “disturbing”. Area.

“They confirmed that I was being directly targeted by the kidnappers,” Jean said.

“CARDH’s reports and analyzes have demonstrated the close ties between crime, politics and the economy in Haiti, shedding light on the real ‘masters’ of the crime industry, who are not gang leaders.”

The United States and Canada have imposed sanctions on several politicians and businessmen accused of helping financial gangs.

CARDH has published reports assessing the living conditions of people displaced by gang wars, lynchings of suspected gang members by vigilante “Ba Kale” groups, killings of police officers, and foreign sanctions.

It has also quantified the rise of the kidnapping “industry” whereby gangs use extreme violence and torture to extort ransom from families.

During September this year, CARDH counted 901 kidnappings as well as 1,564 killings and an increase in mass kidnappings in the Bas-Artibonite region north of the capital, which it warned could lead to a crisis if measures were not taken. Can become a major gang center.

The killing of a prominent gang leader earlier this month sparked fresh violence in Cite Soleil, with the United Nations estimating that more than 146,500 people were displaced in the West department alone, the majority in the capital’s metropolitan area.

In a statement on Wednesday, CARDH said it has been reducing its activities for months, and because of the threats, it is pausing its operations and waiting for protective measures to be taken so it can continue its work .

(Reporting by Sarah Moreland in Mexico City and Harold Isaacs in Port-au-Prince; Editing by Bill Burkroot)

Source: www.bing.com