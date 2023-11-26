HAICO, China, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):

South China’s Hainan province has further promoted economic and trade cooperation with Singapore by holding a Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) promotional event and other exchange activities in the city state from Nov 22 to 25.

The Hainan FTP Promotion Conference held on 23 November saw the signing of five contracts on major projects involving finance, trade, services and other industries, as well as an announcement that the island province was to set up a Singapore branch of the provincial bureau. To facilitate bilateral cooperation in international economic development, green, clean and low carbon energy.

A promotion conference on the theme “Neighboring Singapore – Hainan Cooperation to Share in Free Trade Port Opportunities” was held in Singapore on 23 November.

Over the past few days, the province also sought collaboration opportunities with some of Singapore’s leading companies, including Temasek Holdings, Capitaland Group, Changi Airports International, Wilmar International, PSA International (a global leader in port and terminal business), Mandai Wildlife Group Are included. , and Koufu Group (a domestic brand known for its food courts).

In pursuing such exchanges, Hainan aims to learn more from Singapore’s experience as a trade-focused country with nine established free trade zones. Utilizing the benefits of FTP preferential policies, natural resources and investment environment, the province stepped up efforts to deepen cooperation with the city state in areas such as low-carbon industry, airport economy, digital economy, health care, bilateral trade and investment. Used to be. and industrial park construction.

In June 2020, Chinese authorities released a master plan for the development of Hainan FTP, which is regarded as a banner bearer and important gateway of China’s continued opening-up to the new era.

The past few years have seen more active economic, trade and cultural exchanges between Hainan and Singapore. Singapore’s investment in Hainan accounted for 90% of ASEAN’s total investment in the island province, while Singapore’s investment in Hainan was half of Hainan’s investment in ASEAN.

