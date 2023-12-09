Hailee Steinfeld encourages shopping small with Amazon this holiday season: See her gift picks here

All products and services featured are independently selected by editors. However, Billboard may receive commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailee Steinfeld is helping you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list while supporting small businesses. The “Man Up” singer partnered with Amazon Small Business to share her top gifts for the holidays and beyond. No matter who or what you’re looking for, she compiled a list of 12 items at a variety of price points for anyone to shop for.

Steinfeld is best known for her Billboard Hot 100 charting singles and productions. pitch perfect film series, but he is also an entrepreneur and business owner himself. The “Love Myself” singer founded the eyewear brand Privé Revaux, which helped her understand the hard work that goes into growing and maintaining a business.

To help you discover new brands and check off your gift-giving list, Steinfeld created a list of her favorite picks from small businesses on Amazon. After taking a look at this ultimate list it’s clear that their theme was cozy as you can find home decor, stress relief tools, beauty basics, casual fashion and more.

Each selection is not only highly rated, but will support a small business. Plus, since they were chosen by the “Most Girls” singer, this would be the perfect gift to give to the fan in your life.

Keep reading to shop our top five favorite items from her list and get ready for some major compliments as soon as it’s published.

Buy Hailee Steinfeld’s Amazon Small Business Picks

Amazon

Collective Household Ceramic Jewelry Tray

Add your trinkets, jewelry and more on these beautiful ceramic trays. The circular tray features gold accents and can be personalized with initials. Plus, it’s totally display-worthy!

Amazon

Freshwater Decoration Fa La La La Soy Candle

Add some coziness to your space with a homemade candle made from soy wax and available in 16 scents and styles to suit your preferences. Each candle has a burn time of 40+ and can act as a subtle piece of decor, whether on your coffee table, accent table, and more.

Amazon

Samia Lux Chunky Knit Blanket

Try to resist cozying up in this heavy knit blanket. Choose from three sizes and six colors as per your preference and the chenille material will definitely keep you comfortable while you watch your favorite movie.

Amazon

Brooke and Jess Design Tote Bag

Carry all your gym essentials, work gear, and more in this adorable tote bag. The wide width allows you to pack books, laptops, extra clothes and more. The brown leather handle is sturdy and keeps your hand comfortable when you carry it from one place to another.

Amazon

Luna Magic Va-Va Pink Lash Primer

Before applying mascara, make sure to apply a layer of primer to your lashes. This will help keep your lashes nourished and moisturized, helping to prevent them from drying out. The pink pigment will help bring out the dark colors of the kajal, making your eyes really shine.

