SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HaemaLogiX Ltd, a clinical stage Australian biotech, is pleased to announce the appointment of Damien Clark-Bruce as Managing Director and CEO, effective 13 November 2023.

Outgoing CEO Bryce Carmine will remain active in the company, retaining his role as chairman.

“I am extremely proud to have served as CEO of HemalogyX for the past 8 years, during which time we have focused the company’s strategic direction on the growth of our portfolio from one immunotherapy asset to a potential seven products, two of which are now in clinical trials. “I congratulate Damien on his appointment, and I look forward to working together to further the successful commercialization of the company and our products.”

With over 25 years of experience in drug commercialization and portfolio strategy in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, Mr. Clarke-Bruce brings deep clinical expertise across multiple therapeutic areas relevant to HemalogyX’s clinical strategy, including oncology, immunology and neuroscience. Have knowledge. He also brings an extensive international clinical and pharmaceutical network, which will be invaluable to HaemaLogiX’s commercialization pathways.

Mr. Clark-Bruce most recently took up the position of Managing Director and CEO of Res Oncology. Previous positions include US Executive Director of Marketing in Rare Diseases and Head of the Global Launch Leadership Team for Pharming Healthcare Inc., where he was awarded the CEO Award for his role in the commercialization of lenilosib (Joenza). Mr. Clark-Bruce also held local, global and US-based executive director and leadership roles in therapeutic marketing and sales with Novartis, Celgene and Biogen in immunology and neuroscience.

Mr Clarke-Bruce holds MSCI and BSSCI degrees (USID and UNSW) and postgraduate qualifications in business management (MGSM) and finance from Harvard University, and postgraduate qualifications in specific areas of clinical interest from Harvard University and MIT . He is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Corporate Directors (GAICD) and holds a board position at Adnovate Clinical, a UK-based global clinical services company.

Alan Liddle, Director of HaemaLogiX, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Damien to the HaemaLogiX leadership team. Damien’s extensive knowledge of global strategic commercialization, as well as his experience in business development and licensing, launch excellence and marketing will drive the next phase of He will play a key role in the HaemaLogiX journey. He brings all the knowledge, skills and capabilities at this important time to guide the clinical development of our lead assets, cappamab and KMA.CAR-T as we expand our investor base. We continue to make efforts to secure the funds needed to invest in our key assets.

“On behalf of the Board, I sincerely thank Bryce for his 8-year tenure as CEO, in which he successfully led the Company’s strategic focus during a period of great global uncertainty. He looks forward to his continued role on the Board. Will remain invaluable.”

About HaemaLogiX Ltd – www.haemalogix.com:

Founded in 2014, HaemaLogiX is a public unlisted biotech company researching antibody therapy for multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a hematological (blood) cancer of plasma cells (B cells) that can cause concentrated damage to a patient’s bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is considered treatable but is generally incurable. The HaemaLogiX team has extensive experience and depth in antibody research, non-clinical and clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization. The members of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) are internationally recognized experts in monoclonal antibody therapy and hematology. Our current research and clinical trial partners are global leaders in multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis therapy. HaemaLogiX is based in Sydney, Australia.

