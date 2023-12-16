Hackers steal millions worth of NFTs from apps to art blocks in NFT trader exploit

Published 1 minute ago

Today a major hack of the first peer-to-peer trading platform NFT Trader resulted in millions of dollars worth of high-value NFTs being stolen, including rare Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club tokens, World of Women NFTs, WeFriends, Art Blocks, and more. Some are included. ,

The company confirmed in an X post that “old smart contracts” were attacked and urged users to revoke any permissions granted to smart contracts in the past. The X user Fobar has claimed that the attacks have ended after the NFT trader updated its smart contracts to correct the retrievable vulnerability.

The apparent main attacker posted a public message on the blockchain, blaming the invention of the NFT exploit on another user and claiming the attack was “residual garbage picking.” The attacker offered to return the tokens to the victims after paying a ransom of 3 eth per Bored Ape and .6 eth per Mutant Ape. The attacker also made a series of confusing moves, returning a bored app with 31 eth to a user and returning some staked bored apps to their owners while keeping the AppCoin rewards intact.

In addition to the main hack, there have also been reports of secondary hacks that have wiped out tokens like Cool Cats and Squiggles from users’ wallets. The NFT trader did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.

