Hackers leak more 23andMe data, X cracks down on porn, and Andreessen writes a manifesto

Friends, welcome to the Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s regular newsletter that highlights notable events in the tech industry over the past few days. Life moves too fast, as a young Matthew Broderick once said – we empathize. Luckily, YR is there to get you up to speed.

In this edition of YR, we cover a hacker leaking millions of 23andMe customer records, Ax’s crackdown on porn, Meta’s Ray-Ban sunglasses, and Marc Andreessen’s tone-deaf manifesto. Also on the agenda are the IRS’s upcoming free direct tax filing service, Web Summit’s battle with Israel supporters, billions of dollars spent by FTX executives and Disney’s Hotstar reaching new heights.

There’s a lot left to do, so let’s not delay. But first, a reminder to sign up here to get WiR in your inbox every Saturday if you haven’t already done so.

most Read

Hackers leak more 23andMe records: As Lorenzo reports, the same hacker who leaked a huge chunk of user data stolen from genetic testing company 23andMe two weeks ago has now published millions of new records on the dark web. A 23andMe spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company was made aware of the new leak this week and is “reviewing the data to determine if it is legitimate.”

Meta’s new smart glasses: Brian reviews Meta’s new Ray-Ban sunglasses, which maintain a thin and light design while making their predecessor obsolete with Facebook and Instagram livestreaming. Decision? Anyone can see the future of head-worn computing in a pair of $299 sunglasses, which have livestreaming features plus a mic and virtual assistant — but it’ll take a while for us to get there, writes Brian.

Crackdown on X porn: When X, formerly Twitter, introduced paid membership verification, some sex workers hoped it would help them advertise to new customers. But paying for the service didn’t protect them from X’s crackdown on explicit content, which has come as a particularly hard blow for sex workers on X—who have few options for promoting themselves elsewhere. — because the social network’s traffic has reportedly declined, Morgan writes.

Andreessen missed the point: Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen posted a manifesto on the a16z website this week, calling for “techno-optimism” in a 5,000-word blog post that somehow manages to reinvent Reaganomics, propose the colonization of outer space, and Manages to answer a question absurdly. With the phrase “QED”. In this post, TechCrunch issues a rebuttal to more tone-deaf points.

Free, government-sponsored tax filing is available in the US: The IRS will test the free tax filing service for a subset of lucky taxpayers in 13 states in 2024, the agency announced earlier this week. Direct File, as the service is called, is a tough challenge to TurboTax, H&R Block and other paid tax preparation services, whose owners have resisted free and simple tax filing for decades.

Web Summit suffered the brunt of its founder’s politics: Web Summit, the Big Tech conference brand that runs events in multiple cities and whose 70,000-person flagship event is being held in Lisbon next month, is in a state of outrage. Ingrid writes that founders, investors and others in the tech community in Israel have been on the offensive over comments by Paddy Cosgrave, founder and head of Web Summit, related to the ongoing fighting in Israel and Gaza – particularly his criticism of Israel’s retaliation. Criticism .

FTX founders lost billions: According to testimony from former senior FTX executive Nishad Singh, Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives bilked clients worth $8 billion on real estate, venture capital investments, campaign donations, advertising deals and even a sports stadium. Spent funds. Singh’s testimony, which began the third week of the Bankman-Fried trial, provided the latest details of where that money went.

Hotstar sets global streaming record: A high-profile cricket match between neighboring India and Pakistan last week gave a much-needed break to Disney’s Hotstar, which has lost more than 20 million subscribers in the last three quarters and whose executives may soon be looking for solutions, writes Manish. Expected to accelerate. Find a buyer for your Indian operations. On Saturday, the cricket match on Hotstar attracted 35 million concurrent viewers, beating the recent record of 32 million viewers set by Viacom18’s JioCinema.

Audio

Any podcasts to condense for your morning commute? Look no further than TechCrunch’s lineup, there’s plenty to choose from.

But equity, Janine Teer from Crunchbase and Crunchbase News joins us to discuss what we should be thinking about the Q3 2023 venture capital market overall and which startups are seeing the most — and least — capital. Tyrer is a renowned analyst of global venture capital markets and played a key role in the early life of Crunchbase and is one of its more tenured employees.

found Featured a conversation with Hillary Mason from Hidden Door, an AI-powered narrative game engine. This mini-episode, which was recorded in person at TechCrunch Disrupt, reveals the secrets of how generative AI is changing online gaming, the process of building a team of creatives, and what fundraising is like in the gaming space.

And chain reaction Hosted by Catherine Dowling, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Bitwise Asset Management, a crypto asset manager best known for building the world’s largest crypto index fund. Katherine previously worked in compliance at True Capital Management and Luminate Capital Partners and, before that, as an Assistant U.S. Attorney.

TechCrunch+

TC+ subscribers get access to in-depth commentary, analysis and surveys – which you know about if you’re already a subscriber. If you haven’t, consider signing up. Here are some highlights from this week:

Is it time to raise again?: Rebecca writes about how some early-stage founders are optimistic about raising VC capital again — but not all of them, based on data from a January Ventures survey of pre-seed and seed-stage founders.

Fair Price for Loom: Last week, when Atlassian announced its intention to acquire video messaging app Loom for $975 million, it would be easy to think that the former unicorn was undervalued. But comparing the 2021 valuation to the 2023 reality isn’t really a fair way to look at the recent deal, Alex and Ron write.

plaid inches towards IPO: News that startup plaid has hired a CFO and “When will it go public?” The era of has started. Chatter. The answer is no soon, which we can guess from the fact that it has appointed only one CFO. Still, hiring C-suite financial talent is a known step on the good path from private startup to public company, Alex reports.

Source