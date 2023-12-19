Hackers leak Insomniac's 'X-Men' game after demanding Bitcoin ransom

A week ago, cyber attackers announced that they had hacked Sony game studio Insomniac Games and would leak a terabyte of confidential data – unless a whopping 50 bitcoins ($2 million at the time) were recovered within seven days. No ransom is paid.

According to a report, the files immediately went up for auction last week, but only 2% of the leaked funds appear to have been sold. cyberdaily, The remaining 98% of Insomniac data has been published, including files from the studio’s Spider-Man 2 game, the three-game X-Men contract between Sony and Marvel signed in 2021, and personal employee documents such as I-9 forms and passport scans. Has been done ,

In the 2021 contract, Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game was to be launched no later than September 2025, and the other two games were to be released no later than December 2029 and December 2033. According to the leaked files, The Wolverine game is currently slated to release in 2026. ,

Based on a leaked roadmap for July 2023, the company’s other planned games will be Venom, Spider-Man 3, a new Ratchet & Clank game, and an X-Men game.

Alleged leaks have already begun circulating online, including significant Wolverine leaks showing the upcoming game’s concept art, gameplay footage, animations, roadmaps, motion capture footage, and more. According to the leaked Wolverine roadmap, an alpha build of the game will ship in late 2025, with a beta release in early 2026 before a full launch later that year.

Leaked Wolverine game footage shows a third-person perspective and a glimpse of events starring X-Men characters like Mystique as players use Wolverine’s claws to climb buildings, sniff out clues, and use the superhero’s enhanced senses. Gets the ability to see.

According to the leak, the Venom game will be set in the timeline between Spider-Man 2 and 3 and will offer a “genocide-infested NYC borough”, an 8-10 hour gameplay experience with 12 missions and three boss battles. Lol Venom and Spidey characters.

The leak also states that Sony, through Insomniac, has a budget of $120 million for each game and, separately, $85 million from The Wolverine, $75 million from Spider-Man 2, and $170 from Spider-Man 3. Expects to earn a net profit of Rs.

Further leaks reveal that Insomniac has some exclusivity on an X-Men game until 2035 as a document states that Marvel cannot use X-Men characters in games or consoles until that time. Can’t launch X-Men game for streaming. Marvel retains some of the game rights to X-Men characters in games about the Marvel universe, but Insomniac has exclusive rights to create standalone X-Men titles for the next 11 years.

The hacker group Raisida, which took responsibility for the ransom attack and the subsequent leak, said cyberdaily That money was his only motivation and “developers making games like this would be an easy target.”

According to the report, the hackers further claimed that it took them only 20-25 minutes to break into Sony’s systems to obtain the Insomniac data.

Sony has not responded decryptRequest for comment.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co