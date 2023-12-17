Hacker who stole NFTs worth millions demands ransom – Cryptosaurus

In a brazen cyber heist, peer-to-peer trading platform NFT Trader fell victim to a sophisticated hack. This resulted in the theft of high-value non-fungible tokens (NFTs) worth millions of dollars.

Stolen digital assets include rare tokens of major collectibles like Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club, World of Women NFTs, WeFriends, and Art Blocks.

Hacker stole expensive NFTs

The NFT trader confirmed the attack, revealing that “old smart contracts” were the entry point for the hackers. The company advised users to revoke any permissions previously granted to these smart contracts.

Reportedly, the attacks stopped after NFT Trader updated its contracts to fix the re-entry vulnerability.

"Two of our older smart contracts had malicious code execution from a third party. However, we have implemented all necessary measures to prevent any such incidents in future. NFT Trader said, for added security use Revoke (.)cash or similar tools after completing a deal on any platform and use a cold wallet without interacting with (or signing) any smart contracts.

In a bold move, the main attacker left a public message on the blockchain. He blamed another user for the NFT exploitation and claimed that the attack was to “pick up leftover trash.” The hacker also proposed returning the tokens for ransom – 3 ETH per bored monkey and 0.6 ETH per mutant monkey.

The incident saw a series of shocking actions by the attacker, including returning a Bored App with an additional 31 ETH to a user and returning some of the staked Bored Apps to their owners, although the AppCoin rewards were retained.

“I’m a good person, the value of these NFTs is enough for a person to live an independent life, but I don’t care… My technical skills are limited, I can’t get all the affected NFTs at once , and it’s taking up a lot of my energy and time, so.. if you want [your NFTs] “Then,” said the hacker, “then you must give me the reward I deserve.”

NFT trading volume increased

Against the backdrop of this security breach, the NFT market experienced a surge in activity. Sales increased 52.81% last week and revenue stood at $503.35 million.

NFTs emerged as a dominant force on the Bitcoin network, earning $276.79 million and surpassing Ethereum’s $99.67 million.

“The growing interest and investment in NFTs can be partially attributed to the general bullish market sentiment in the crypto sector. Typically, in such market conditions, capital flows towards NFTs,” DeepRadar said in a recent report.

NFT Trading Volume. Source: Dune

The week’s most notable sales include Ethereum’s Fidenza #985, worth $277K, and a Bitcoin-based NFT of a Van Gogh painting, which sold for $263K.

Source

