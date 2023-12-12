Hack Scoring Woolworths Everyday Rewards Customer Points and Freebies

Woolworths shoppers have shared the little-known way they are racking up their daily rewards points and getting a range of freebies.

Woolies has launched a Snow Globe Surprise game within the Everyday Rewards app, giving customers a new offer every week in the run up to Christmas.

Many shoppers have shared their joy at scoring everything from 1,000 bonus Everyday Rewards points to 7x points on their shop, with some lucky shoppers even winning a $50 Qantas hotel and holiday voucher.

Woolworths Everyday Rewards members have less than two weeks left to take advantage of the deal. (Source: AAP/Supplied)

Shoppers can access the deals by logging into the Everyday Rewards app and clicking on the Snow Globe banner. They are then asked to “shake” their phone or simply click a button to reveal their prize. But there are only two weeks left to take advantage of the deals.

“Leading through December 24, members will have the chance to shake or tap the snow globe within the Everyday Rewards app for a chance to receive bonus booster points,” an Everyday Rewards spokesperson explained. Yahoo Finance.

“Members can discover bonus offers at Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores as well as our Everyday Rewards partners, including Big W, MyDeal, Everyday Market and more, to meet your Christmas needs.”

Shoppers who are Everyday Rewards members before November 28 can unlock a new deal every week from now until the end of the year. New members can only play the game once during the promotional period.

What offers are available?

There are a range of freebies on offer, but it appears that the majority of buyers have received bonus Everyday Rewards points or Boost Points offers through the game.

With many shoppers redeeming extra points for money from their grocery store, members can get $10 off for every 2,000 points they accumulate.

One shopper who received 1,000 points said she would use it for her Christmas shopping, while another redeemed her points for some everyday essentials.

Each offer has its own terms and conditions, including minimum spend amounts. For example, one customer shared that they had to spend $1 at Woolworths to get 1,000 bonus points.

