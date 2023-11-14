Hachette Book Group CEO to step down at year’s end

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of Hachette Book Group, Michael Pietsch, is retiring as CEO and will be succeeded by Hachette UK CEO David Shelley. Pietsch, who has worked with authors ranging from Keith Richards to Donna Tartt, will take over as president of the American publisher from January 1 next year.

Pietsch, 67, said in a statement, “I am proud of what all of us at Hachette Book Group have accomplished over the past decade in close partnership with our authors – evolving through complex and challenging times. To do, to evolve and to reinvent ourselves.” Statement Tuesday.

Shelley, who will also remain UK CEO, said in a statement that “Hachette Book Group publishes some of my favorite authors and it is extremely exciting to be able to get to know them and work on their books with a talented team.” In America I would like to pay a special tribute to Michael because he has been an important person to me over the years.

Richard Kitson, deputy CEO of Hachette UK, will also take up the same role for Hachette Book Group. The announcements were made by parent company Hachette Livre.

Pietsch, who previously served as publisher of the Hachette division Little, Brown & Company, presided over an era of expansion, including the acquisition of companies such as Workman Publishing and Hyperion Books. As well as publishing Richards’s “Life”, Tartt’s “The Goldfinch” and several of James Patterson’s blockbusters, Pietsch was also involved with a book that Hachette did not release.

In 2020, Hachette announced it would publish Woody Allen’s “Apropos of Nothing”. It was quickly removed after an outcry from everyone from Hachette staffers to Hachette writer Ronan Farrow, Allen’s estranged son, and those who have accused Allen of sexually assaulting his daughter, Dylan Farrow. Allen, who has denied the allegations, later sold his memoir to Skyhorse Publishing.

