H2SITE and Gold Hydrogen have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of a natural hydrogen pilot plant on the Yorke Peninsula, South Australia.

• Natural hydrogen is a primary source of energy without a carbon footprint. It has immense decarbonization potential.

• H2SITE’s technology is an enabler for natural hydrogen projects, capable of separating hydrogen streams from helium, nitrogen, CO2.

• H2SITE’s experience working with low concentration hydrogen mixtures has proven hydrogen recovery efficiencies in excess of 95%.

Bilbao, Spain, November 26, 2023–(Business Wire)–White, natural or geologic hydrogen occurs naturally or is present in the Earth’s crust and represents a primary source of energy without a carbon footprint. Although it has great potential for decarbonization by significantly reducing current hydrogen costs, the technology still requires development.

Natural hydrogen reserves are being explored in France, the US and Australia, where H2SITE has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gold Hydrogen for a pilot plant in the Yorke Peninsula.

Using H2SITE’s advanced membrane separation technology, the plant aims to capture more than 95% of the available hydrogen while separating valuable co-products such as helium.

“The collaboration with Gold Hydrogen underlines our shared commitment to the growth of the natural hydrogen market. H2SITE is thrilled to contribute with its membrane separation technology enabling sustainable and cost-effective hydrogen production.” According to Andres Galanares, CEO of H2SITE

The project in the Yorke Peninsula represents a significant step forward in the natural hydrogen field, with one of the first wells demonstrating unprecedented levels of H2 concentration.

This collaboration is another step towards accelerating decarbonization and the future use of natural hydrogen as a sustainable energy source.

About H2SITE:

H2SITE was founded in 2020 and has specialized technology for reactors and separators that facilitate the conversion of various feedstocks into hydrogen. These include separating hydrogen from gaseous mixtures containing ammonia, methanol, or synthetic gas, as well as low concentrations for applications in salt caverns or natural hydrogen.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231126093987/en/

Contact

for more information:

Andres Galnares, CEO de H2SITE: [email protected]

Source