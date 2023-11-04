Gym Day What are the restrictions on bankruptcy cases for local entrepreneurs?

It’s time once again to take a quick look at the people, places and events that have been talked about over the past week:

procedural delay

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has accused a local entrepreneur of embezzling $1.8 million in state grant funds meant to help those in need.

When the state filed those charges in federal bankruptcy court in early October, the target of the allegations — Sally Carter — had 30 days to file a written response.

But it’s going to take a little longer than that.

Carter, an entrepreneur and motivational speaker who works for state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, has asked for an extension of time “to obtain an attorney and file a response” in a motion she filed individually.

Why?

It’s a little complicated. But there are actually two civil cases now pending – 1) Carter’s bankruptcy petition and 2) the Attorney General’s motion opposing Carter’s request to repay a $1.8 million loan owed to the state.

Court records indicate Carter’s attorney — Roger Prillman of Urbana — is involved in the bankruptcy case, but is not representing him in the second case — the AG’s motion to block the discharge of the debt.

There is rarely a case involving this kind of legal intrigue involving disappearing taxpayer dollars within the confines of the usually low-profile federal bankruptcy venue.

Carter has until November 29 to respond.

In a related incident, Carter’s bankruptcy case became less complicated when she reached an out-of-court settlement with another creditor who opposed Carter’s attempt to pay off her debts.

Urbana resident Bridget Kao filed a lawsuit in small-claims court against Carter, seeking compensation for unpaid wages. Cao worked for Carter for some time but said he was never paid, leading him to go to court.

Carter’s bankruptcy sought to repay his debt to Cao.

But Cao was so stubborn in his effort to persuade the bankruptcy court to block the discharge that Carter made a compromise offer, which Cao accepted.

Earlier this month, Cao received a certified check for $5,612 from Carter’s attorney. However, the person sending the check was not Carter but Sharon L. Had an acquaintance named Irish.

Cao said she was relieved to have her financial dispute with Carter over but was interested to see how the proceedings unfolded.

The delay and settlement are the latest developments in the bankruptcy case that began in February after Circuit Judge Jason Boehm ordered Carter to repay the missing $1.8 million.

Shortly afterward he filed for federal bankruptcy, reporting debts of $600,000 and assets of $118,000. In his filing, Carter acknowledged the state’s decision but not the amount.

Carter received a $1.8 million grant from the state Department of Human Services in 2016. The purpose of this money was to provide a range of social services to low-income youth.

State officials alleged that Carter cut off contact with the state by failing to file required reports or respond to inquiries. This raised the question of where the $1.8 million went.

Assistant Attorney General Shannon Delamar responded on behalf of the state when she alleged that Carter used the money to benefit herself and her family.

One example involved financing family vacations to Las Vegas.

In court, Carter answered questions about his finances but gave largely vague and changing answers, raising more questions.

The bankruptcy court process is a civil process, not a criminal one. Those who listened to the telephone hearing included creditors, the attorney general and an assistant federal prosecutor.

flaw of ambiguity

The Israeli/Hamas war in Gaza, which began following a Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, has generated a hostile demonstration at the University of Illinois.

A photo widely distributed on Twitter on October 29 shows an apparent UI student holding a sign referencing Israel’s disposal in a trash can and saying, “Keep the world clean.”

The next day – October 30 – UI Chancellor Robert Jones issued a campuswide statement saying, “We condemn and reject hateful expressions that threaten our ability to create a safe and healthy learning and work environment “

A UI spokesperson said Jones’ email was a response to “everything” that happened on campus, including the sign.

Jones’ statement cited unacceptable “expressions of anti-Semitism or Islamophobia” and condemned general language “contrary to our mutual values ​​of inclusion or tolerance.”

This kind of speech on the poster demands a forceful response, not just rhetorical DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) from the person in charge.

a big test is coming

When people think of high-profile corruption cases pending in Chicago federal court, they can’t be blamed for thinking of the name of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Chhota Don is facing trial in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case. It is not scheduled to begin until April 1, 2024.

But there’s another big dog in the courtroom whose trial begins Monday — longtime Alderman Ed Burke.

The influential political party exercised influence over Chicago municipal government for decades and, at its leisure, decided who could and would become a state judge.

He appointed his wife – retired Judge Anne Burke – to the Illinois Supreme Court. She was chief judge when Burke was indicted by the federal government.

Although Burke was not as well known throughout the state as Madigan, Burke was described by the Chicago Sun-Times as “once the most powerful member of the Chicago City Council”, where he controlled the Finance Committee. Was.

He faced “widespread fraud and extortion charges” as a result of a lengthy FBI investigation.

Nearing the age of 80, Burke, like Madigan, would face a long sentence in prison if convicted, a life that would be a far cry from the one he enjoyed as a selfless public servant.

In his supporting role, he enjoyed a car, driver and bodyguards at taxpayers’ expense. Such benefits separate the real political movers from the wannabes.

Somewhat of a Renaissance man, Burke has been described as a man of “intellect, musical talent and knowledge of Chicago history.” At the same time, he has been portrayed as another Shakedown artist who used his powerful office to “extort property tax appeals, campaign contributions and legal work from other large and small business owners” who received municipal assistance. was needed.

The FBI tapes reveal Burke’s methods of doing business as well as his memorable phrases (“The cash register hasn’t rung yet”) that would become part of Chicago’s rich and colorful history of public corruption.

Burke, the son of a political power broker, served 14 terms on the City Council before deciding earlier this year not to seek a 15th term.

showing the money

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wasted no time in increasing his financial burden.

He formed Think Big America a few weeks ago with a $1.5 million contribution — undoubtedly his first of many deposits — and he’s already started spreading his cash around.

Through Think Big America, Pritzker donated $250,000 to Virginia Democrats, $150,000 to the state party and $25,000 to each of the four Democratic state Senate candidates competing in Tuesday’s election.

Pritzker has indicated that he is trying to fight “extremism” and promote legal abortion. But his interest in higher office – the presidency – is clear, and spreading cash around is an easy way to make friends in states outside of Illinois.

Democrats and Republicans are fighting for control of the Virginia legislature.

Pritzker has previously donated to candidates and organizations in Ohio, Wisconsin and Nevada.

“Think Big America” will undoubtedly be a big player nationwide in 2024. As the beneficiary of a billion-dollar family fortune, Pritzker has made it clear that he will spend whatever it takes to achieve his political goals.

It’s that time, here’s a tip: If you don’t want to be an hour late for everything for the next five months, turn your clocks back an hour this weekend.

Why? daylight Saving Time. This means it will be depressingly dark when readers leave work in the late afternoon.

People will get that clock turned back in March 2024 – more than four dark, cold, smelly months from now.

But there is something else to think about here.

“Daylight Savings Time serves as a bi-annual reminder for residents to test, inspect and replace any broken or expired smoke detectors and CO alarms in their homes,” said State Fire Marshal James Rivera. “

Smoke detectors and CO alarms can be life-saving.

No matter what time of year it is important to make sure they are prepared.

Doing this this weekend will help turn our long days into the night into something positive.

