Grand Valley State University expects to transition some data categories from the banner to the “weekday” system in January 2024. Currently, GVSU uses the Banner System for storing and communicating many different types of data. The university will soon transfer any finance and human relations-related activities to the Workday system.

In fact, the workday will primarily impact GVSU’s student employees, faculty and the university’s financial administration.

While GVSU is transitioning to the Workday system, two main financial operations will be suspended. According to the University Budget Department, from November 17 to January 14, any budget changes will be temporarily suspended. Additionally, from December 21 to December 31, Transfer requests will also be suspended.

According to GVSU’s announcement, any activities that are not directly related to human resources and finance, such as student records and financial aid, will remain accessible through Banner Student. This change will have the most direct impact on any students, faculty and staff employed by GVSU.

According to Caitlin Johnson, assistant director in GVSU’s Office of Student Employment, the major activities that will be transferred are payroll, time entry, budgeting and finance-related.

“So Workday is a budgeting, finance, HR and payroll platform and so everything that currently uses those things in Banner will be changing,” Johnson said.

In terms of what this means for student workers, Johnson said the main things changing are pay and work hours. He said pay checks will be viewable within the weekday and students will use the weekday to check in and out. He also mentioned the possibility of centrally located on-campus job postings in Workday instead of the current site handshake.

“Handshake will transition to focus mostly on off-campus jobs and internships and then Workday will take over on-campus job postings,” Johnson said. “So the handshake is still very relevant.”

To make this transition as smooth as possible, GVSU is offering training sessions for students and staff. The Workday training kickoff took place in mid-October, but the PowerPoint presentation and recordings are available on the Workday Training page on GVSU’s website for those who wish to view them. Training sessions to prepare for the change are now available through January 2024 and will continue after Workday is implemented.

GVSU has training modules available through its website that can be accessed with a GVSU Network login. According to the training resource page, these modules are “available as an instructor-led course and as a self-paced course in Ellendale, Grand Rapids, and via Zoom.” This page mentions that the first module, WD101, must be completed by December 22 by all faculty and staff.

Johnson said it will be a big change, but hopefully it will be very beneficial.

“It’s definitely going to be a big change and a lot of work has gone into it, but once we’re able to start using the system and get more comfortable with it, I think It would be a really beneficial thing,” Johnson said. “Workday can do a lot of things that Banner can’t do. “It’s going to make things more convenient for people.”

The exact dates of the change have not yet been fully finalized, but it appears that January 2024 is when students will see the change take place. According to the GVSU Workday Key Dates page, January 8 is the tentative date for Workday to go live for staff and faculty.

