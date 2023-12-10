Guyana agrees to talks with Venezuela over territorial dispute under pressure from Brazil and others

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government, under pressure from neighboring Brazil and the Caribbean trading bloc, agreed Sunday to engage in bilateral talks with Venezuela over a growing territorial dispute.

The centuries-old dispute between the two South American countries was recently reignited with the discovery of massive oil in Guyana. Nicolas Maduro’s government claimed sovereignty over the Essequibo region, which accounts for two-thirds of Guyana and is located near large offshore oil reserves, through a referendum last week.

Despite the presence of large numbers of troops on both sides of the shared Venezuela-Guyana border, Guyana’s President Irfan Ali said Sunday that his country will meet in the eastern Caribbean island nation of St. Vincent on Thursday to discuss how to improve the border between the two countries. Where are the lines drawn?

But any agreement is likely to be difficult to achieve due to rising tensions between the two sides.

“I have made it clear that Guyana’s position on the border dispute issue is non-negotiable,” Ali said in a national broadcast.

The border was drawn by an international commission in 1899, which Guyana argues is legal and binding, while Venezuela claims it is a conspiracy of land theft because arbitrators from Britain, Russia and the United States drew the border. Had decided. Among other things, Venezuelan officials argue that Americans and Europeans together dispossessed their country of the land.

Maduro’s government said Saturday it had agreed to talks to preserve “its aspiration to maintain Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace without interference from outside actors.”

Venezuela was pushing for direct bilateral negotiations using a clause in the old agreement, while Guyana claims the case should be decided by the UN International Court of Justice.

“With regard to our border, there is absolutely no agreement. The case is before the ICJ and will be decided there,” Ali said. “We hope that good understanding will prevail and a commitment to peace and stability will end the threat of disruption.”

St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves will chair the meeting, while Brazil, which shares borders with both Venezuela and Guyana, and which has put troops on alert, will act as observers.

Guyanese leader Ali said he had also agreed to talks with Maduro following an emergency meeting of Caribbean leaders late Friday, where he called for dialogue and stressed his continued support for Guyana.

Steeped in patriotism, the Venezuelan government is battling to shore up support ahead of a presidential election among a population fed up with decades of crisis that have pushed many into poverty.

The Venezuelan government claims that about 10.5 million people – more than half of eligible voters – voted. It said voters approved rejecting the 1899 border “in every way”, turning Essequibo into a state, granting Venezuelan citizenship to the territory’s residents, and rejecting the UN court’s jurisdiction over the dispute. . But Associated Press journalists and witnesses at polling booths said the lines were never as long as in Venezuelan elections.

In 2015, major oil reserves were discovered off the coast of Essequibo for the first time by an ExxonMobil-led consortium, sparking the interest of Venezuela, whose commitment to pursuing a territorial claim has fluctuated over the years. . Oil operations generate about $1 billion a year for Guyana, a poor country of about 800,000 people that has seen its economy expand by nearly 60% in the first half of this year.

While Guyana’s oil industry continues to boom, Venezuela’s has declined. Venezuela has the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, but its oil industry has been crippled by mismanagement and economic sanctions imposed on the state-owned oil company following Maduro’s re-election in 2018, which has been widely criticized. Was considered fraud.

Source: apnews.com