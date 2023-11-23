Guy Le Page: Could a high-grade, 3Moz Côte d'Ivoire project be the last golden rescue for this 9C explorer?

‘Guy on the Rocks’ is a Stockhead series that looks at important events in the resources market each week. Former geologist and seasoned stockbroker Guy Le Page, Director and Responsible Executive at Perth-based financial services provider RM Corporate Finance, shares his high-conviction views on the market and his “hot stocks to watch”.

Market Ructions: I’ve got yellow fever

Gold (Figure 1) was up 2.3% on the week to close at US$1,980 and strengthened further in Wednesday trading to US$1,995 an ounce due to a weaker US dollar and falling US inflation data.

Inflation in the US appears to have slowed to 3.2% in October compared to 3.7% in both August and September.

Energy costs, a major driver of inflation, declined 4.5%, with gasoline prices falling 5.3%.

Figure 1: 30-day gold spot price (Source: www.kitco.com. 22/11/2023).

By Tuesday afternoon the DXY fell 40 basis points to 103.90 and further to 103.28. US 10-year Treasuries were 17 basis points weaker at 4.44%, having hit 4.4% on Tuesday, while the 2-10-year inverse was up about 40 basis points.

Silver also rose just under 7% to US$23.70 last week, platinum also rose nearly 7% to US$898 an ounce and palladium jumped 10% to US$1,042 an ounce after last week’s 14% decline. Industrial metals outperformed with copper rising 3% for the week and closing at US$3.63 a pound, while the three-month futures contract remained at 1 cent contango.

By mid-week, copper strengthened further to US$3.75/lb (Figure 2) as China’s economic outlook improved and funds began flowing into risk assets.

Figure 2: 30-day copper spot price (Source: www.kitcometals.com. 21/11/2023).

In copper news, First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) announced (20/11/2023) that it is expanding copper production at its Cobre Panama mine to one remaining ore processing train and has so far exhausted its supply. Will happen. Site Power Plant.

The blockade remains in place at Punta Rincon port as small boats continue to intercept supplies. There is a possibility of a temporary halt in production in the coming weeks.

The short-term outlook for copper looks soft with the global copper market facing a surplus in CY 2024 according to Shanghai Wure Metals Group Inc (20/11/2023), although it believes copper production from overseas mines will continue to improve. The shipment of ore would be sufficient to satisfy. Despite the ongoing expansion of sugar processing capacity, demand for sugar smelters.

Demand was likely to increase towards the end of CY 2023 due to the impact of Chinese incentives and drawdown in ore reserves.

In nickel news, Vale Canada and Sumitomo Metal have entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a 14% stake in Indonesia nickel miner PT Mineral Industri Indonesia (MIND ID), a state-owned mining company (17 November 2023). Foreign investors are required to sell 51% of their stake to local buyers after a certain period of operation with MIND ID increasing from 20-34% after the transaction.

Iron ore has been remarkably resilient in recent months and has been trading at more than US$131 per DMT (62% fine).

Figure 3: Three-year spot price chart of iron ore (Source: 21/11/2023).

…which is not surprising given that capacity utilization among 87 Chinese electric-arc-furnace (EAF) steelmakers increased for the sixth consecutive week in the Nov. 10-16 period, up 4.88% on the week to 59.21%, according to Mysteel. 100,000 — a new high since late April, as more mills across the country increased production.

Oil fell 2% on the week to around US$77/bbl and was heavily sold off on rumors of OPEC increasing production by about 1 million bopd.

However, by mid-week Brent crude had risen to slightly above US$83 per bbl. The fall in oil prices came despite the fact that demand for oil has been increasing year over year. US oil rigs rose twice this week and output remained steady at 13.2 million bopd.

Oil imports remained steady at 6.4MBOPD while refineries stood at 15.3MBOPD.

Uranium surged 7.5% to a multi-year high of US$78.50 late last week and has crossed US$80 a pound this week. Current spot prices mark the highest level since the mid-2007 collapse, when it reached US$135 per pound.

Just a reminder on the uranium issue from Mr. Uranium (John Borshoff), MD/CEO of Deep Yellow (ASX: DYL) at the RIU Conference (Vertical Events) at Westin today:

Nuclear is a 24/7 clean energy source:

• Minimal carbon footprint (UNECE1 analysis September 2021)

• Minimum material required

• Lowest land use factor

• Minimum cost per unit energy (IEA 2 analysis 2020)

• Best safety record of all technologies

• Meets ESG demands

According to Borshoff, this theme is supported by government policies and strong global reactor development (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Global nuclear power reactor development (Source: DYL, RUI presentation, 22/11/2023).

And where is the price of uranium going? More than US$100/lb in my opinion, or perhaps US$150/lb according to Richard Homsney, president of Toro Energy?

According to Siobhan Lancaster of 92e Energy (ASX:92e) the stage is now set for a bright 2024 with uranium depletion levels in excess of 160mlbs…

The flow of gold and uranium has really got me yellow fever…

New Ideas – More Gold with Your Taco?

Figure 5: TCG 2-year share price (Source: CMC Markets, 22/11/2023).

Figure 6: TCG’s AFEMA project (Source: TCG corporate presentation, 21/11/2023).

Stockhead loyalists will well remember gold explorer Turaco Resources (ASX:TCG), a West African gold explorer which, like many of its peers, experienced political instability in neighboring countries (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger). Had experienced some tough weather. A selloff in riskier assets saw some widespread price destruction.

To add to its woes, managing director Justin Tremain had traded his gold pass to Next Generation Gym for a platinum membership at Home Fridge.

Don’t worry, TCG has struck a company-building deal in the form of the acquisition of Afema in Côte d’Ivoire, one of the few bastions of stability in West Africa, for about $20 million (including all milestone payments). For 70-100% interest (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Afema Transaction Summary (Source: TCG Corporate Presentation, 21/11/2023).

There is a lot to absorb here but the brief summary is that the project has potential of 2-3Moz in the medium term and includes high-grade prospects such as Wollou Wollou (Figure 8) which is a 3km long section of gold mineralization. Is a wide area. The near surface may represent a low strip open pit opportunity.

Initial bottle roll tests returned 95% recovery in oxide and 89% recovery in fresh rock.

Figure 8: Wollou Wollou Project long section (Source: TCG corporate presentation, 21/11/2023).

While the company is likely to need to raise funds in the near term at an enterprise value of around $40 million following the disposal of the Afima acquisition, TCG has the potential to replicate the success of Côte d’Ivoire gold producer Tieto Minerals (ASX). . :TIE) which is currently the subject of a takeover bid by Hong Kong-based Zhaojin Capital worth more than $650 million.

I would recommend having some cookies and ice cream with senior management (why not, we are approaching the festive season) and reading the most recent TCG presentation over the Christmas break, which is one of the better acquisitions in the resources sector in recent times. Relatively modest front-end payments.

The stock is up 30% since the announcement on 21/11/2023, although I think there is more to come as investors return to the leveraged gold game after a nearly two-year bear market. ..

At RM Corporate Finance, Guy Le Page is involved in a range of corporate initiatives ranging from mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings to valuations, consulting and corporate advisory roles.

Before joining Tolhurst Knowall as a corporate advisor in July 1998, he was Head of Research at Morgan Stockbroking Limited (Perth). Before entering the stockbroking industry, he spent 10 years as an exploration and mining geologist in Australia, Canada and the United States. State. The views, information or opinions expressed in interviews in this article are solely those of the interviewee and do not represent the views of Stockhead.

Stockhead has not provided, endorsed or otherwise taken responsibility for any financial product advice included in this article.

