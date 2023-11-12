Guy finds out his girlfriend is a landlord, demands half of her rental income

Sharing details about yourself is an important part of romance. After all, how far will a relationship go if partners are unwilling to reveal their experiences, thoughts and feelings to each other?

That being said, people don’t impose their everything on someone once they get involved. Being open happens gradually, and the difficult part for a couple is to adjust to the same time frame.

As the recent case of Reddit user CapableEmergency5154 shows, this can be quite difficult. Talking to ‘Am I’ [Jerk], In the community, the woman recalled the fight that started between her and her ex-boyfriend when she found out he was a landlord.

Financial incompatibility is a common problem between romantic partners

But, sadly, this woman found out the hard way

After her story went viral, the woman promised to share updates on the situation and joined the discussion in the comments

At last, he kept his promise

You don’t open up to your partner overnight

Gabrielle Applebury, a licensed marriage and family therapist with expertise in areas like trauma and communication, says that people typically begin sharing more detailed personal information with others after they decide to stop dating. .

Applebury explains, “This usually happens after dating each other consistently for at least a few months when there is a high level of emotional closeness, openness to being vulnerable with each other, and support.”

Like many things, there’s no one right formula, but when couples start moving forward in a relationship, serious discussions about finances (things like salary, debt, and whether they’re a spender or a saver) are important. Can take initiative to do so. Until big milestones, like big holidays or even moving in together.

So the fact that the Redditor’s ex-wife hoped he would have shared this before he found out her way shows that he is a landlord. He Inappropriate.

Additionally, a 2020 survey found that 64% of couples admit to being “financially incompatible” with their partners, citing different ideas about how they spend, save, and invest their money. , which can lead to so-called financial infidelity (an act that 45% of committed adults admit they are guilty of).

But making accusations and then demanding half of his rental income is no way to deal with these disagreements.

Instead, according to Applebury, a healthy way to start such conversations might be buying a shared item and discussing who will pay how much and why, planning and hosting a dinner party together, say, a friend’s wedding. Or shopping for birthday gifts, etc. ,

People started coming with advice and suggestions for the woman

