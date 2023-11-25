Guy Fieri’s son Hunter is engaged to Tara Bernstein: ‘Welcome to the family’

Food Network star’s eldest son proposes to pickleball pro at Fieri’s Thanksgiving celebration

Guy Fieri’s son, Hunter Fieri, proposed to Tara Bernstein on Thanksgiving.

Guy Fieri’s family Thanksgiving was extra special this year!

During the Fieris’ holiday gathering, the Food Network star’s eldest son, Hunter Fieri, proposed to his girlfriend, pickleball pro Tara Bernstein — and she said, “Yes.”

“Coming soon…Mr. & Mrs. Fieri ♥️ #blessed,” Hunter, 27, announced on Instagram along with photos of the romantic pondside proposal.

She also shared a sweet photo with Bernstein — and her new ring — as well as several family photos from the Thanksgiving celebration, which included Guy, his wife, Lori, and their youngest son, 17-year-old Ryder.

Ryder shared a sweet message for his big brother in the comments section of the engagement announcement, writing, “So proud of little brother here❤️.”

Guy congratulated the couple through one of his posts. “Congratulations to @hunterfieri and @tarlynn.nyc,” she captioned a photo of the pair. “You two were made for each other. Welcome to the family, Tara.”

On Thursday morning, Bernstein documented her first Fieri family Thanksgiving, posting a photo of her and Hunter holding hands on the family trip.

“A morning walk with the family before Thanksgiving,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “We look forward to both families being together.”

Hunter and Bernstein started dating in February — and the Fieri family welcomed her with open arms. In June, Guy revealed that he is a big fan of his son’s fiancée.

Tara Bernstein celebrates Thanksgiving with the Fieri family.

,[She has] Good value and he’s a really great guy so I couldn’t be happier for Hunter,” he told People. “It’s a big deal. To see him so happy and also to see that he has a partner who is as driven as him is, it’s just perfect.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives The star also shared that Bernstein, whom she called a “pickleball machine,” fits in well with their close-knit family, and they enjoy some friendly competition. “She plays one versus two and beats everybody,” he said.

Also in June, Bernstein shared a sweet video highlighting some of the couple’s special moments.

“My partner, my soulmate, I’m so lucky to have someone as amazing and loving as you in my life,” she captioned the video. “Your energy, inspiration and positive light are contagious – you light up my world. I love you ❤️.”

Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein are engaged.

The same day, Hunter professed his love in a sweet message on Instagram.

“You are everything to me!” she captioned a carousel of couple photos. “Thank you for always being so supportive and loving. You value love, family, and loyalty, and I am truly blessed to have such an amazing person like you! My Rida, I love you baby ❤️.”

Family is everything to the Fieris, who helped raise Guy’s nephew Jules, 22, after Guy’s sister Morgan died of melanoma in 2011.

Guy Fieri among chefs for Maui fundraiser

“Family is always the first priority,” Guy told People in their 2022 cover story. “Most of my friends would do this [say] I have not changed. I think it’s because when I got into television, I had already done what I wanted to do. “I wanted to be a great father.”

Guy is always teaching the boys the importance of giving back – and leading by example. In October, he organized a “Chefs for Maui” fundraiser dinner to raise over $1.5 million for the Hawaii Restaurant Association and The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division following the wildfires in August.

Guy Fieri Foundation rider, Hunter and Guy Fieri at the Special Olympics in Northern California

In May, boy grocery game The host served a meal with sons Hunter and Ryder at a Special Olympics event in Northern California. Through the Guy Fieri Foundation, Windsor High School students worked with the trio to prepare lunch for approximately 575 athletes and volunteers.

“If you’re the guy with the shovel, why wouldn’t you help dig the hole?” Guy said it first. “I want to make a positive impact. When this is all over, I hope people will say, ‘Guy was good to mankind. Guy helped.’ ,

