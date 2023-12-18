Gut health may play a role in how blood cancer patients respond to new therapies.

The microbes in our gut can influence our health and play a key role in determining how patients respond to new treatments that engineer their immune systems to fight cancer.

The December 2023 ASH meeting on the impact of microbiota on immunotherapy and hematological cancers highlighted the connection between the gut microbiome and blood cancer treatment. A panel of scientists from Stanford, UPenn, City of Hope and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center discussed the relationship between blood cancer treatments. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Therapy , or CAR T, the use of antibiotics, and the composition of the gut microbiome. While more research is needed, current results suggest that certain antibiotics that disrupt the gut microbiome may moderate treatment and affect patient survival rates.

CAR T-cell therapy is designed to trigger a patient’s own immune system against several types of blood cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma. This is achieved through genetic modification of immune cells called “ T cells ”, which are responsible for stimulating the immune response to perform immune functions. First, T cells are taken from each patient. Subsequently, these are “genetically modified to express” chimeric antigen receptors ” (CAR), which, once reintroduced into the patient, can selectively recognize and destroy cancer cells.

“CAR T cell therapy is an invaluable tool to treat patients with previously unmet needs for whom first-line approaches have failed at least twice. Unfortunately, only 30-40% of patients show long-term response while others relapse within 5 years. The treatment itself can also cause systemic inflammation and neurotoxicity. We need to tackle these problems to increase survival rates and improve the quality of life of survivors,” explains Marco Ruela MD, senior investigator in a hallmark study and assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

It is not well understood why CAR T cell therapy is sometimes ineffective or produces toxic reactions.

previous studies have demonstrated an association between the gut microbiome and adverse outcomes of other types of treatments that take advantage of the patient’s own immune system against cancer, such as checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy In melanoma, lung, kidney and bladder cancer. However, these investigations did not clarify whether the association is also valid for CAR T-cell therapy.

Motivated by this hypothesis, Ruela and her colleagues at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center began to extract archival data from blood cancer patients treated with CAR T cell therapy.

“Our analysis uncovered a strong association between the use of antibiotics and lower survival rates,” says Ruela. “Patients who received antibiotics in the four weeks before treatment were having more frequent recurrences and had lower survival rates. We also found that a specific group broad-spectrum antibiotics was associated with poor survival and increased toxicity.”

To confirm their findings, they conducted a prospective study, that is, a type of longitudinal investigation where scientists observe a group of patients over a set period of time to understand how selected factors affect treatment outcomes. .

“We collected stool samples from 50 patients receiving the treatment and analyzed changes in the composition and diversity of their gut microbiome. Patients with the worst outcomes had reduced gut microbiota diversity. we found that too Ruminococcus, Bacteroides And faecalibacterium in the category of bacteria clostridia were associated with better response and less toxicity.”

one in follow up investigation Ruela and co-authors administered vancomycin to B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients, leading to improved outcomes after CAR T cell therapy in all tumor types.

Recent peer-reviewed work has shown that high levels of the same bacteria (faecalibacterium And Ruminococcus, Checkpoint inhibitors are associated with improved patient response to immunotherapy. This finding extends to translation into patients receiving CAR T cell therapy, with potentially important implications for treatment optimization.

However, Ruela cautioned that “at this stage we cannot recommend any specific interventions. We need to validate these results in a larger group of patients. This, along with a better understanding of patient lifestyle and dietary habits, may lead to clinical implementation of dietary recommendations for improved efficacy and reduced toxicity of CAR T-cell therapy.

It is clear that a healthy gut microbiome can support therapy and it is possible that the use of some antibiotics may be toxic or impair microbiome health. They concluded, “In the future, we may be able to have clinical guidelines to prioritize certain antibiotics over others based on their effects on the gut microbiome of cancer patients.”