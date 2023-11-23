GUNTHER entered WWE as WALTER, and he was quite a force in NXT UK. After years dominating that brand of WWE, he made a main roster jump. In the process, WALTER slimmed down considerable, and he took on quite a presence.

WALTER was known throughout the entire world for his stiff shots prior to his WWE run. Now, that he is GUNTHER in WWE, the Ring General means nothing but business. It was also a very hard road that took a lot of work to get him there.

While speaking to Insight with Chris Van Vliet, GUNTHER walked fans through his reasoning for slimming down. It was during COVID, and he learned a lot about how to mold his physical form. That helped him get into incredible shape.

“The first step was like, during COVID, we have a friend that is a bodybuilder and he’s coaching people. I think he owns a gym now and runs it and stuff. He started to help Kaiser and Gio with their diet a little bit, and they were following a diet, and they got in incredible shape. So we had that guy around, and I was never really, that’s the one thing I have to say. Usually, I was always on top of things in my adult life, but the diet is always something I kind of like neglected because I was good the way I was, but when I signed for the main roster and I knew, okay, moving over now I know I’m gonna be on national TV I thought okay, let’s bring the best version of yourself you can. You’re going to be in front of millions of people every week.” “I think that step is necessary now. I’m glad I did it. I feel like the independent wrestler Walter that was a little bit bigger and looked like a butcher from the next-door shop, that was cool. I think that was fine for then, and I feel like for the wrestling enthusiasts on the independent market, like when you think back like Stan Hansen or Terry Gordy, like the bigger guys, I think it has its place in wrestling a little bit, but I felt like it was time to make a step and progress.”

WWE was able to find a spot for GUNTHER, and his presence is even more impress as he is 65 pounds lighter. Only time will tell what is next for the Ring General, but he will look good while he does it.

GUNTHER is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at Survivor Series. Odds are, GUNTHER will continue his reign of dominance, no matter how that contest turns out.

What’s your take on GUNTHER’s impressive weight-loss saga? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!